Preparing For the Next Heat Wave? These Are The 10 Best Ways to Stay Cool This Summer

Temperatures across the country (and world) are reaching record highs this summer, which means staying cool is more important than ever.

Being exposed to constant heat, especially at night, can potentially cause health issues over time. Your body simply needs time to cool down every day. It’s impossible to change the weather, but we’ve found ways you can make your environment more comfortable when it gets hot.

We’ve focused on solutions that work regardless of whether you’re a homeowner or renter, and can keep you cool for long periods of time instead of short bursts. If you’ve already had enough of the heat this summer, the gear below can get you through the next few months as comfortably as possible.

1. GE Smart Window Air Conditioner

Amazon

The most effective way to cool down a room in your home is to install an air conditioner, and this model by GE is powerful enough for rooms up to 350 square feet. It has a digital screen that displays the temperature, and buttons that allow you to make single-degree changes. Entry-level air conditioners require you to choose a pre-determined coolness setting, but the fine controls here are welcome.

We’re also big fans of this air conditioner’s Wi-Fi connectivity, which allows you to turn it on and change the temperature with your phone. The ability to turn your air conditioner on before you get home, so you enter a comfortable home is a big deal. You can even set the AC on a schedule. If you set it to automatically turn to a lower setting at night, GE’s air conditioner could actually save you money on your utility bill compared to a similar, non-Wi-Fi option.

Buy: GE Smart Window Air Conditioner at $284.47

2. hOmeLabs Evaporative Cooler

Amazon

Evaporative coolers use a fan to blow evaporated water from a tank in its base to cool down your room. This method of cooling can lower the temperature of an enclosed space (think bedroom) by up to 10 degrees.

This one from hOmelabs has a 10 liter water tank and can cool a room up to 200 square feet. It has an LED screen that displays the temperature, plus an array of fan settings that let you customize how it works. Because it doesn’t work as effectively as an air conditioner, we recommend using the “max” mode if you’re trying to cool down a room quickly.

Homelabs’ Evaporative Cooler doesn’t have Wi-Fi capabilities, but you can control it wirelessly using the included remote. If your bed is across the room from the cooler, this can be a big help. We recommend trying an evaporative cooler instead of an air conditioner if you only need to make minor adjustments to your room’s temperature, or want a cooling system that’s a lot more energy efficient.

Buy: hOmeLabs Evaporative Cooler at $189.97

3. Honeywell Double Blade Pedestal Fan

Amazon

A premium, osculating fan is the perfect cooling system if you can’t install an air conditioner, but only need to cool down one room.

Honeywell’s 16-inch fan stands above the rest due to its height adjustment, exhaustive cooling settings, and wireless remote. The fan actually has two sets of blades, one large, one small, and Honeywell says this allows it to blow up to 15% more air volume. This namesake feature makes a big difference.

It may not have a lot of bells and whistles, but Honeywell’s Double Blade Pedestal Fan can make a big difference in your comfort level in hot rooms.

Buy: Honeywell Double Blade Pedestal Fan at $40.49

4.Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress

Cocoon by Sealy

As its name implies, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress was design specifically for people who run hot when they sleep.

The mattress is comprised of four foam layers, which contour to your body while still providing ample support. Sealy says its mattress is a six on the scale of soft to firm. These memory foam layers are wrapped in Sealy’s cooling cover, which is made out of a custom “phase change material,” that was designed to absorb and dispense heat.

One of our editors tested the mattress for themselves, and found the mattresses materials actually worked. If you run hot while you sleep, changing your mattress (especially if it’s old) can make a big difference.

Better still, Sealy is currently running a 35% off sale on this mattress, and is including a pair of pillows and a set of sheets at no extra cost. This brings a queen-sized mattress down from $1,239 to $799.

Buy: Cocoon by Sealy Mattress at $799

5. MySheetsRock The Regulator Sheets

MySheetsRock

If you’re happy with your mattress, but do run hot at night, we recommend picking up a set of Regular Sheets from MySheetsRock.

They’re made of bamboo, which makes them naturally more breathable than cotton or polyester. The materials MySheetsRock uses also wick moisture, so you won’t wake up sweaty in the middle of the night.

We’ve had the chance to try the Regulator sheets out, and they’ve become our go-to bedding during the summer months. They’re soft, and we definitely noticed a comfort difference when using them in a warmer room. The feeling was especially stark when we woke up after a full night’s sleep. Instead of feeling sticky and gross, we felt fine.

Buy: MySheetsRock The Regulator Sheets at From $139

6. Rutterllow Blackout Curtains

Amazon

One of the most effective ways to cool a room is to make sure it doesn’t get too hot in the first place.

We’ve been using blackout curtains as a temperature control measure, and it’s surprising how much of a difference it makes. This two-panel set from Rutterllow comes in two pieces that are 42-inches wide and 63-inches long. The company offers them in an assortment of sizes and colors, but their performance is the same.

As a bonus, using thick blackout curtains can also act as insulation to prevent cold air leaking from your window to enter your room.

Buy: Rutterllow Blackout Curtains at $14.63

7. Lunvon Family Inflatable Swimming Pool

Amazon

If you have the luxury of a backyard, you can make the most of it by setting up an inflatable pool

This one from Lunvon comes in several sizes, but we recommend going for the XL version, which is 120-inches long, 72-inches wide, and 22-inches deep. That’s enough room to accommodate up to six adults. The pool has three air chambers, and Lunvon says you can fill it in under five minutes if you use an electric pump.

Spending time outdoors during a heatwave is always going to be slightly uncomfortable, but Lunvon’s inflatable pool gives you a comfortable place to hang out with friends, especially in the shade.

Buy: Lunvon Family Inflatable Swimming Pool at $55.99

8. HyrdoFlask Wide Mouth Bottle

HydroFlask

Staying hydrated is critical during the summer, and having quick access to a beverage that’s actually cold is even more important.

HydroFlask’s Wide Mouth Bottle features the company’s custom TempShield™ technology, which allows it to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours. That may seem like a bold claim, but it’s been accurate in our tests. We were equally impressed by the fact that HydroFlask’s bottles don’t impart a metallic taste into water, even after several hours.

The bottle is available in three sizes: 20 oz., 32 oz., and 40 oz., and we’re recommending the smallest one because it’s the easiest to fit in a backpack or purse. If you have more space, or plan on going on long summer hikes, the larger sizes may be a better pick.

Buy: HyrdoFlask Wide Mouth Bottle at $32.95

9. Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow

Brooklyn Bedding

The pillow you use can make a big impact on the quality of your sleep, and that’s doubly true if you tend to overheat at night. Brooklyn Bedding’s Luxury Cooling Pillow is made out of memory foam that promotes airflow through pinhole-sized openings. The pillow has also been treated with a cooling gel that can actually draw out heat from your head and neck.

This is a big departure from traditional pillows, which tend to insulate your head and neck, trapping heat. If you prefer memory foam bedding, Brooklyn Bedding’s Luxury Cooling Pillow is an excellent choice year-round. Its unique design simply makes it an even better choice when you’re hot.

Buy: Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Pillow at From $127

10. Layla Sleep Gel Mattress Topper

Layla Sleep

Layla Sleep’s Gel Mattress Topper is infused with a copper gel, which the company says absorbs heat from your entire body. The topper is two inches thick, and uses the same memory foam as Layla Sleep’s popular mattress.

While it’s designed to work best with a Layla Sleep mattress, you can use this mattress topper on any bed. We’re happy to report this mattress topper is available in sizes ranging from Twin to California King, which means you could even use it in a dorm room.

Layla Sleep’s Gel Mattress Topper is an excellent bedding accessory to help keep you cool this summer. That’s especially true if you pair it with a set of breathable sheets.

Buy: Layla Sleep Gel Mattress Topper at From $199