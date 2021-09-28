Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon announced a major addition to its Ring home security lineup called the Ring Alarm Pro. The eight-piece home security system launches on November 3 for $299.99, but you can preorder it starting today.

The Ring Alarm Pro is a whole home security system that includes the Alarm Base Station, a keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and an Alarm Range Extender. It doesn’t contain any cameras, but you can seamlessly integrate some into this system, and manage every component in Ring’s mobile app.

Ring has offered multi-piece security systems in the past, but the Ring Alarm Pro differs from its previous offerings in two significant ways. First, the Alarm Base Station has an Eero Wi-Fi 6 router built inside of it, which ensures your security system will always have a rock solid connection to the internet. All of the connected devices in your home will also be able to use the Alarm Base Station to access the internet.

Second, Ring has finally built a security system that can save video clips captured from its cameras onto a MicroSD Card instead of requiring you to store them in the cloud. This means you won’t be required to subscribe to Ring’s Protect plan to view videos captured when a camera’s motion detector is triggered. These changes make the Ring Alarm Pro a very attractive option for anyone looking for a one-and-done home security system (minus cameras).

This new hardware is complemented by a new home security service called Ring Protect Pro, which includes professional monitoring — an agent from a third-party security service will check on your home if an armed system is triggered — and a cellular connection that allows the system to stay online if your Wi-Fi goes down. The new service costs $99 per month, and is completely optional.

Ring has always offered some of the most comprehensive security hardware available to consumers, and the Alarm Pro system will continue that trend when it launches in November.

