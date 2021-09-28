Amazon announced a lot of different hardware at a video presentation it streamed to the press earlier today, including the Blink Video Doorbell, which you can preorder today.

The $50 video doorbell offers the best value we’ve ever seen in a video doorbell, offering features you’d expect in a device that costs double the price. It can record video in 1080P (Full HD), has a night vision mode for capturing clear footage in dark environments, and a motion detector that’ll send your phone a notification each time it’s triggered. The only video doorbell in this price range that’s comparable is Ring’s Video Doorbell Wired, but the Blink Video Doorbell is superior in one big way: It’s wireless.

It can run for up to two years off one set of AA batteries. You have the option to connect it to your existing doorbell’s cables if you’d prefer not to have to think about this one running out of juice. By default, the Blink Video Doorbell will store video clips, which are recorded each time its motion detector is triggered, in the cloud. But, you can store them locally if you prefer by plugging a USB flash drive into Blink’s Sync Module — both accessories are sold separately.

If you’ve held off on getting a video doorbell because of its price, Blink’s Video Doorbell is now the best choice under $100. It will begin shipping on October 21, but you can preorder it today to ensure you get this device on day one.

Buy: Blink Video Doorbell at $49.99