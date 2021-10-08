The New Apple Watch Just Went on Sale — Here’s How to Get it

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Apple’s latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7 will be officially released on Friday, October 15. If you’re worried about its availability, you can preorder one today. Placing a preorder early ensures you’ll get the Apple Watch Series 7 on launch day.

If you haven’t caught up on the Apple Watch Series 7’s new features, we’ve broken down everything you need to know below.

How Much Does The Apple Watch Series 7 Cost?

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399. The entry-level model has a 41mm display, aluminum case, and your choice of a solo loop, braided solo loop, or sport band. These bands are available in an assortment of colors.

What’s New About The Apple Watch Series 7?

The biggest difference between the Apple Watch Series 7 and previous versions of the Apple Watch is its improved display.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm, both of which are 1mm larger than the ones they replace. That may not sound like much, but Apple says this change offers close to 20% more screen area, which makes notifications easier to read. This new display is up to 70% brighter indoors when it’s inactive, so you can check the time more easily without lifting your wrist.

Apple says this is its most durable smartwatch yet because of the material it uses to make its screen. The Apple Watch Series 7 is also the first Apple Watch to be IP6X dust resistant.

Finally, the Apple Watch Series 7 can charge up to 33% faster: You can refill its battery to 80% in about 45 minutes provided you have the right cable and charger. An eight minute charge offers enough juice to run the Apple Watch for eight hours of sleep tracking.

Is the Apple Watch Series 7 Faster Than the Apple Watch Series 6?

No, both the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch Series 7 run on the same processor.

Does the Apple Watch Series 7 Have Better Battery Life Than The Apple Watch Series 6?

No, the Apple Watch Series 7 has the same “all day” battery life as the previous model. The amount of usage you’ll get out of it per charge depends on what you use the smartwatch for. Using the Apple Watch’s fitness tracking features will tax its battery more intensely than occasionally checking the time and your notifications.

Where Can I Preorder the Apple Watch Series 7?

You can preorder the Apple Watch Series 7 at Apple, Adorama, Best Buy, B&H, Target and Walmart right now.