Apple Just Announced Two New iPhones — Here’s How to Get Them

Apple announced the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro at a virtual event it broadcast earlier this week. Both phones will be available on Friday, September 24, but you can preorder them on Friday, September 17.

Preordering the iPhone is the best way to ensure you get one the day it’s released, or anytime soon. The iPhone routinely sells out on its launch day, and this year’s massive chip shortage may make it hard to get one for quite a while.

When Do The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Go On Sale?

Preorders begin at 5 a.m. PDT, which is 8 a.m. EST.

How Much Do The iPhone 13 an iPhone 13 Pro Cost?

The iPhone 13 Mini starts at $699, the iPhone 13 starts at $799, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1099. All models come with 128GB (gigabytes) of storage, with the option to get a higher capacity iPhone for more money.

What’s The Difference Between The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro?

The entire iPhone 13 line runs on Apple’s latest chip, the A15 Bionic, and support 5G, fast charging, and get better battery life than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

That said, there are a few key differences between them.

Screen size: The iPhone 13 comes in two sizes: 5.4-inches and 6.1-inches. The iPhone 13 Pro also comes in two sizes: 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches.

Cameras: The iPhone 13 has dual-lens system, with a wide (1x zoom) and ultra-wide (.5x zoom) camera. The iPhone 13 Pro has those two cameras, but they have a lower aperture, which means they’ll be able to take better picture in low light.

The iPhone 13 Pro also has a telephoto (3x zoom) lens. Finally, the iPhone 13 Pro phones have a LiDAR sensor that enables you to take portrait mode photos in dark environments.

Screen Technology: The iPhone 13 Pro phones have an all-new “Pro Motion” display, which dynamically shifts its refresh rate (how quickly the screen responds to your touches, or displays content) between 10Hz and 120Hz. You’ll mostly notice snappier performance when playing games, or scrolling through websites.

Screen Brightness: The iPhone 13 Pro’s display is 25% brighter than the standard iPhone 13, which makes it easier to read outdoors.

Graphics: The chip inside each phone is the same, but the iPhone 13 Pro line has better graphics performance.

Storage: The iPhone 13 Pro model has a 1TB (terrabyte) storage option, while the standard iPhone 13 does not.

Where Can I Get the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13?

There are several ways to preorder the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro; here are the most effective ones.

How to Preorder the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro at Apple

Unsurprisingly, Apple makes it very simple to order its new phones the minute the preorders go live, but there are two ways to do it.

Apple’s website allows you to “get ready” for an iPhone 13 or 13 Pro order by choosing the model you want, its color, storage capacity, your carrier, and whether you’re trading in an old iPhone. Your preferences will be saved, and you’ll be able to order your new iPhone in just one click.

If you have an iPhone or iPad, you can follow the same process inside the Apple Store app. I’ve had personal success getting an iPhone on the first day of its release using this method, and found that the app was easier to use than Apple’s site. That said, Apple recently redesigned its website, so that may no longer be the case.

How to Preorder the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro at a Carrier

All three of the major U.S. cellular carriers (AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile) allow you to preorder the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

If you’ve ordered an iPhone through your carrier before, you may have entered into a special monthly payment plan agreement with it. If this is the case, placing an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro preorder through your carrier is the best bet.

Another reason to place a preorder through your carrier is that it may be running a special trade-in promotion, offering additional credit toward an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro if you give them your older device. The amount of credit you receive will depend on the age, storage capacity, and condition of your phone.

Preorder the iPhone 13 at AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile

How to Preorder the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro at Retail

Many retailers are offering preorders of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro with similar payment plans and trade-in offers as the major U.S. Carriers.

Currently, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will be available for preorder at Best Buy and Walmart. To sweeten the pot, both stores are offering a $100 discount on all models because they only offer phones tied to a carrier plan.

If you’ve purchased previous iPhones through Best Buy or Walmart on one of their payment plans, your best bet is to purchase your new device through them as well.

Preorder the iPhone 13 at Best Buy and Walmart

How Quickly Will the iPhone and iPhone 13 Pro Sell Out?

There’s no certain way to determine how popular the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are going to be, but Apple’s devices typically sell out in a matter of minutes. If you preorder later, you’ll receive your phone once more stock becomes available.

You’ll typically receive your phone within a month of its release if you preorder it on day one, but that may not be the case this time. Demand for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro seems to be higher than normal, and chip shortages as a result of Covid-19 means Apple may not be able to manufacture new ones as quickly as usual.

If this is your year to upgrade your phone, and you want the latest and greatest iPhone, be prepared to place your order as soon as preorders go live.