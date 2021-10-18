Apple Just Announced New AirPods — Here’s How to Get Them

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Apple announced the third-generation AirPods at a virtual presentation held on its Apple Park earlier today. This is the first time Apple has released a pair of non-Pro AirPods since 2019, and this new model has a bunch of new features.

In response to the announcement, Amazon has slashed the price of the second-generation AirPods to $119.99, and dropped the AirPods Pro down to $197.99. That’s a $40 and $54 price drop respectively.

If you missed the announcement, we’ve outlined everything you need to know about the third-generation AirPods below for your convenience.

How Much Do They Cost?

The third-generation AirPods cost $179, which is the same price as the model they replace.

What’s Different About The 3rd Generation AirPods?

The third-generation AirPods have an entirely new design that’s reminiscent of the AirPods Pro, but doesn’t have gummy eartips. The third-generation AirPods have shorter stems, so they’ll weigh less and will be less likely to get caught on your clothes.

The true wireless earbuds support Spatial Audio, Apple’s version of Dolby Atmos. This feature was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. The third-generation AirPods also support Adaptive EQ, an audio technology that optimizes audio for the specific music you’re listening to.

This is the first pair of AirPods that are both sweat and water resistant, which makes them better suited to listening to music while working out.

Apple

Is Their Battery Life Better?

Yes, the AirPods 3rd Generation last up to six hours before they need to be charged. That’s one hour longer than the second-generation AirPods. With the battery case, the third-generation AirPods last up to 30 hours. Apple says you can get up to one hour of music playback time by charging them for five minutes.

One final note on charging: The third-generation AirPods come with a wireless charging case that’s compatible with both standard Qi chargers and Apple’s MagSafe charging accessories.

Do They Have Active Noise Cancellation?

No, active noise cancellation is a feature that’s only available on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

When Will They Be Released?

The third-generation AirPods will be released on October 26, but you can preorder them today at Apple.com