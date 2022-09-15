How to Clean Your AirPods: 4 Products to Keep Your Buds Looking (and Sounding) Their Best

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

AirPods sound great, and are made to be worn for long stretches throughout the day. But even the best AirPods get gross – all that moisture from sweat, and the buildup of ear gunk can accumulate to the point of discoloration and visible (and invisible) nastiness on your Pods.

Besides being sanitary, a cleaning your AirPods can even improve the sound if the speakers are covered with layers of crud. Plus it’s extremely satisfying to compare the before and after.

How to Clean Your AirPods

If you want to clean your AirPods, you’ll need a few essential items: a lint-free and/or microfiber cloth, cotton swabs, a soft toothbrush, and 70% isopropyl alcohol.

Prior to getting started, remember that while AirPods are water resistant, they’re not fully waterproof (most AirPods cases aren’t built to handle any liquid exposure at all, although the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro features an IPX4 water resistant case). The rubber ear tips, when disconnected from the Pods, are okay to rinse though, and giving the Pod a gentle tap on a hard surface can help shake out any water that may have crept inside if you accidentally got it wet. If the case does get exposed to liquid, dry it as best you can, then turn it upside-down with the lid open and let it air-dry before putting the pods back in.

The best way to clean your AirPods is to first give everything a good wipe-down with a dry microfiber cloth. (Don’t add any water, cleaning solution or isopropyl alcohol just yet – we’ll get there). This knocks out all the grime that’s loose enough to dislodge on its own. Get into the creases of the case and crevices of the bud, doing the best you can with just the cloth and some muscle behind it.

Next grab a cotton swab, and start digging into the smaller, tighter spaces, like the tiny speaker part of the bud. Twist it, spin it, gently sweep it up down into the case’s curvatures until you’ve covered everything.

Gently dip the swab’s cotton tip in some alcohol, and make sure it’s not soaked or dripping – getting any moisture or liquids inside the buds, and especially the case, is a huge no. An alcohol prep pad can also work, but it’s still best to transfer the alcohol onto the swab’s tip rather than use the wet pad to directly clean the Pods. Same goes for a Clorox or disinfecting wipe. It’s simply got too much liquid on it, and is too risky to use around the mesh speakers and interior of the case.

Finally, time for the toothbrush. Any unused one should be fine as long as the bristles aren’t too rigid that they’d cause scrapes or damage. The friction of the brush sweeps away remaining grossness that’s still hanging on at this point.

Other Tips for Cleaning Your AirPods

An air blower, whether in a can or a squeezable one, is a risk-free method that can be used to remove surface dust on any part of your AirPods. It doesn’t go deep or dislodge the really sticky goo, but after each step, it’s a reliable way to extricate the excess dirt.

Though it’s not recommended by Apple, a small and precise object like a rounded pick can also really get in there and provide an extra level of cleanliness. They’re often included in third-party cleaning kits, but If you’re not careful, this can cause damage to your pods. If you decide to go ahead with it, gently – without pushing – run the pick’s end around the edges of the Pod’s speaker and microphone, scooping up the gunk that still remains.

For stubborn scuffs, a Magic Eraser can buff away marks on the outside of the case, but it’s generally too bulky for the buds and ends up crumbling apart.

For the AirPods Max, Apple’s new over-the-ear, head-banded headphones, the same cautionary cleaning rules apply. The only difference is with the non-electronic ear cushions and the band, which can be cleaned using a bit of detergent in water and wiping with a dry cloth. (The official Apple cleaning guidelines can be found here).

AirPods are a device that gets used constantly for long stretches, even remaining in your ears when they’re off. Even if you’re not cleaning your AirPods regularly, it’s best to give them a wipe-down and let them fully dry after they’ve been exposed to sweat, rain, sunscreen, or any moisture. Never run them under water, or use bleach to clean or whiten them. But a little maintenance work now can save you from a deep (and disgusting) clean in the future.

