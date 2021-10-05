This Electronics Brand Is Letting Customers ‘Test Drive’ a New TV for 100 Days

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

High-end TV and electronics maker Hisense is borrowing from the mattress industry as part of a new promotion, allowing customers to test out a brand new TV for up to 100 days with zero commitment.

Most online mattress brands currently offer deals that let customers try out a new bed for a few months (with free returns if necessary), and now Hisense is launching a “No Regrets” offer that marks the brand’s first “buy and try” offering.

As part of the deal, customers have 100 days to buy and try a U800GR, U8G, U7G, or U6G ULED Series TV from an approved Hisense retailer, like Amazon. Hisense’s much-hyped L9G TriChroma Laser TV is also part of the promotion. If customers don’t love their new big-screen TV during the 100-day period, they can return it for a full refund (note: Hisense says the refund will be processed as a Visa gift card or PayPal transfer).

Long-time Hisense brand ambassador Joel McHale stars in ads for the new campaign, and the actor says it was a no-brainer to get on board the “No Regrets” promotion. “If I can test drive a car, sleep on a mattress for a month, and secretly wear underwear for weeks before returning it to the store, why shouldn’t people be able to watch their favorite movies and shows starring yours truly on a new Hisense ULED TV for 100 days?” he says, in a release. “If for some insane reason you don’t love Hisense, you can return it for a full refund. We all have purchases we regret, but Hisense will not be one of them.”

According to a survey commissioned by Hisense, 80% of consumers want the ability to try a television at home before committing to a purchase. After all, customers say, it’s hard to judge things like picture quality and screen size when you’re buying a TV online. That’s where the brand hopes their new “No Regrets” offer will resonate with potential purchasers.

The latest Hisense TVs all feature 4K ULED picture quality along with “Quantum Dot” technology, which helps to deliver richer, more vibrant colors compared to a regular LCD TV (Hisense says its quantum dots can create more than one billion shades, leading to more realistic, life-like images).

Other features include cinema-quality Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio, an “Auto Low Latency Mode” to smooth out any lag and stuttering on screen, and real-time picture optimization, which uses AI to automatically adjust the picture and sound based on what you’re watching.

All of the latest Hisense TVs are smart TVs, with smart home capabilities using Google Assistant and Alexa.

The Hisense “No Regrets” offer is only available until October 31 so you’ll want to take advantage of the promotion while it’s still live. Even better: Hisense has discounted a number of its 2021 TVs, with 50-inch units starting at just $499 on Amazon.

Pick up a Hisense TV now and you can try it out for 100 days. If you don’t like it, Hisense will refund you after you send it back. Both Best Buy and Amazon are among the company’s approved retailers for the promotion. Just make sure to register your purchase with Hisense within 14 days of the purchase date, to qualify for the offer.