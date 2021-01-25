Smart TV Deal: This Hisense Android TV Is the Best $200 You Can Spend on Amazon Today

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“Hey, Google! Play Freaks and Geeks on Hulu.” If that sounds like your ideal way to stream a favorite show or a game, or you’re thinking about buying an Android TV to stream content at home, take advantage of this today-only deal for a 43-inch Hisense Smart TV for $199.99 right now on Amazon.

That’s a 20 percent discount ($50 savings) for a high-tech Android TV screen just in time to binge-watch your favorite shows or to watch the Chiefs play the Buccaneers at Super Bowl 55. But if you want it delivered before kickoff, you’ll want to hop on the deal today before it ends.

As far as the best Android TVs go (I.e. big-screen TVs that come built with Android’s operating system), Hisense is a brand you need to know about.

We named its 55-inch H9G 4K ULED Smart TV as the best overall Android TV you can buy online. But if you’re not ready for a bigger screen with a user-friendly remote or aren’t willing to pay a steeper price tag, this 43-inch deal still includes the Google Assistant feature. With it, you can ask your TV to cue up one of your streaming apps or turn up the volume when you can’t find the remote. Plus, Hisense designed it with a 1080p display so your shows will look clear, and the 43-inch screen means it’s a good option for a second TV or as a main screen for apartments.

The Hisense Smart TV also includes a couple USB and HDMI ports so you should be able to more easily plug in your other gadgets, and it lets you connect over Bluetooth if you want to cast something from your device or add a soundbar to your setup.

Because it’s an Android TV, you’re also getting a TV that’s all about prioritizing your most-used apps, so you can rewatch everything from The Great British Baking Show and Schitt’s Creek to all that comes with your Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+ bundle like WandaVision and a ton of other Marvel favorites.

With more than 2,600 reviews on Amazon and a solid rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, this smart TV and its voice remote ship for under $200 (a $50 discount). According to Amazon, it also comes with a stand, but you’ll have to purchase more accessories if you want to mount it on your wall. You can read more about the TV and grab the $199 deal here.