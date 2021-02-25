This Special Edition George Harrison Turntable Is Fit for Any Vinyl Collector

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

George Harrison and Beatles fans looking for a new turntable to spin their favorite vinyl on just might need to make some more room on their console table. Right on time to commemorate the legendary musician’s birthday, music lovers can pick up this George Harrison Special Edition turntable made by audio brand Pro-Ject and available now for under $500.

While it first debuted back in 2017 when the audio company teamed up with Universal Music Group, only 2,500 of these special edition record players saw a release around the world — and, at least for the time being, fans looking to round out their vinyl setup at home can still find them in stock online.

Whether you’re spinning a copy of All Things Must Pass, the Vinyl Collection box set or another LP, this limited-run turntable can play at both 33 and 45 RPM, and it comes with an Ortofon cartridge, along with an acrylic platter and the bases’s detailed artwork by Shepard Fairey and Studio Number 1.

You can connect the turntable to your speakers with the gold-plated RCA cables, though you’ll want to make sure you have a preamp before the needle drops. The Pro-Ject also includes a dust cover to help protect your table when you’re not using it.

Aside from its striking design that’ll stand out from other standard players and its audiophile features, according to a release, the special edition turntable’s “sound is both lively and relaxing, musical and detailed, just like the music from George Harrison, therefore they are perfect partners in crime.”

This special edition isn’t the only model curated with rock and roll fans in mind — the company also sells the Beatles SGT. Pepper Essential III record player, shown above, the Essential III digital turntable, in addition to the RecordMaster that’s built with a USB port to connect to your devices. For more of the best turntables under $500, you can shop our favorites here.