This Fossil Smartwatch is Cheaper Than an Apple Watch and Fitbit, and Has Way More Features Too

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, you’ve probably considered picking up an Apple Watch or a Fitbit. The two brands dominate the smartwatch and fitness tracking market, but there’s a new contender in the fray that deserves a second look.

Fossil’s Gen 4 Smartwatch came out last year and it’s earned rave reviews, not only for its long list of features, but also because it actually looks like a watch, as opposed to well, a clunky tracking device. Right now, Amazon has the Fossil Gen 4 discounted to just $129. That’s a whopping 53% off its regular price of $275.

The unisex smartwatch features a stainless steel touchscreen that lets you track everything from your steps to heart-rate. Built-in GPS is great for a run or hike, and the watch can track your distance too (a built-in LED flashlight keeps you visible even in the dark). The swim-proof design means you can take the watch into the water without worry – it’s water-resistant up to 30 meters.

The touchscreen display will also show your text and email notifications, and your calendar is just a swipe away. Control your music, call an Uber, check the weather and more. The Gen 4 syncs easily to both iPhones and Androids.

Set up Google assistant and use your voice to control your settings. You can also use your watch to pay through Google Pay (a great hands-free alternative if you’re trying to avoid touching any keypads or buttons these days).

Fossil says a single charge should get you up to 24 hours of battery life, though some users say that is a little spotty. You should be able to improve battery life by using the watch in low-power mode. Either way, the included fast charger gets you back up to 80% battery in just under an hour of charging.

The closest Apple Watch in this price range is the Apple Watch 3, which is on sale right now for $179. Still, the Apple Watch 3 came out three years ago, and lacks the battery life and many of the features as the Fossil Gen 4.

The closet Fitbit in price to the Fossil smartwatch is the Fitbit Ionic ($159), which is also three years old. It has decent battery life, but that’s about the only thing it has over the Fossil watch, which has fewer compatibility issues.

Because the Gen 4 smartwatch was designed by Fossil, it has the classic watch face and watch band, offering a more elevated look and feel compared to its competitors (Fossil also has a more basic hybrid smartwatch with a stainless steel band for just $99 here).

If you’re looking for a great all-around smartwatch, you can’t go wrong with the Fossil Gen 4. As with all Amazon sales, this one won’t be here for long, so we recommend that you snag the deal while it’s still up. Get the deal here.