RS Recommends: Fluance Introduces Limited-Edition ‘Piano White’ Record Player

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Audio brand Fluance has introduced a chic new addition to their line of high-fidelity turntables, inspired by the statement-making looks of a luxurious grand piano. The new finish, dubbed “Piano White,” is available as part the company’s celebrated Reference Series collection, and highlights the clean, minimalist look of Fluance’s turntables, which are known for being some of the most well-designed units in the industry.

Fluance

Buy: Fluance RT84 High Fidelity Turntable at $449.99

The “piano white” colorway is available in all of Fluance’s turntable models, including the RT82, RT83, RT84 and RT85 models. Each of the turntables feature an Ortofon cartridge with elliptical diamond stylus, that elegantly traces the grooves of a record’s surface for more precise and accurate playback (the RT84 model, pictured above, features the Ortofon 2M Blue Cartridge). A balanced S-shaped tonearm further helps with clarity.

Fluance is known for its fine-tuned technical details, that make the difference between a decent-sounding record player, and one that fills the room with warm, smooth, detailed sound. The company says its servo-controlled belt drive motor delivers more precise playback, while a speed-regulating optical sensor measures and adjusts variances in velocity and acceleration to help reduce skipping or lag.

The materials used in this turntable aren’t just aesthetic either – the solid wood chassis helps to reduce resonance, while height-adjustable feet keep your record player stable (and off the table or bookshelf, to further reduce interference).

The RT82, RT83 and RT84 come with a metal platter, while the RT85 features a frosted acrylic platter that Fluance says “enhances aesthetic and sonic qualities of the turntables.” The lowest-priced model, the RT81, features an aluminum platter, though all of the base models can be upgraded to the frosted acrylic.

All of these turntables are suitable for vinyl collectors and amateur music fans alike, with its slim profile and sleek lines making the record players a great addition to your bedroom, living room, office or den. The new white colorway is a great statement piece on its own, or grouped as part of a display.

The Piano White Fluance RT81 Turntable is just $249.99 right now on Amazon, while the fuller-sounding RT84 Reference Turntable is available at $449. Both are highly-rated, with the RT84 boasting a 4.7-star review (out of five) from hundreds of reviewers online.

Both deals right now get you the Fluance High-Fidelity Turntable in the exclusive “piano white” colorway, plus a turntable mat, dust cover, gold-plated RCA outputs, charging cables and easy setup manual. See all your options here.