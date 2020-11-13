Need a Fitness Tracker? The Latest Fitbit is Marked Down to Just $99 Right Now on Amazon

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been looking to add a solid fitness tracker to your daily routine, you’ll want to take advantage of this surprise Amazon Fitbit deal, which gets you the all-new Fitbit Charge 4 for just $99. That’s a massive $50 off its regular price of $149.95 and the first time the best-selling activity tracker has been discounted since it came out this spring (the same deal is also available on the Fitbit website here).

For under $100, you get one of the best fitness watches on the market, with a step tracker, sleep tracker, calorie tracker, heart rate monitor, and more. The Charge 4 has built-in GPS to help set your pace and track your distance during a run or hike. The device is also water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it great for swimmers and triathletes.

Track your workouts, set goals to stay active, and review your “sleep score” to see how well you stay asleep at night. All the stats are displayed on the easy-to-see screen, or can be tracked via the Fitbit app.

Pair the Charge 4 with a music streaming service to play your favorite tracks and playlists. Use “Fitbit Pay” to make purchases with a single tap. You can also set up your Fitbit to get call and text notifications (this isn’t a smartwatch so you’ll still need to use your phone to respond to messages).

The Charge 4 features the same, sleek design and lightweight strap as previous models. This one gets you a powerful battery that lasts up to seven days.

Regularly $149.95, Amazon has the newest Fitbit marked down to just $99. This deal includes the Fitbit, a watchband, charger and a 90-day free trial of Fitbit Premium. Like all Amazon deals, this is a limited-time offer so we recommend picking up the new Fitbit while the deal is still active. See full details here. You can also find the deal on Fitbit.com if quantities are sold out on Amazon.