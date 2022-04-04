RS Recommends: Doja Cat’s Blinged-Out Grammy Accessory Was Teasing a New Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Before Doja Cat won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Planet Her‘s “Kiss Me More” with SZA and delivered one of the evening’s best moments, the star showed up to the ceremony’s red carpet with another one-of-a-kind accessory in hand: a custom JBL Bluetooth speaker. As in turns out, the crystal-covered gear was actually a hint about one of her next projects: she’s teaming up with the audio brand as its newest global ambassador.

Related: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This*

“I’m excited to be working with JBL,” Doja Cat said in a statement Monday. “From the start of the partnership they have made it clear that they are here to support me and my ideas about their products. That is easy for me because I actually love their speakers and I carry them around with me wherever I go.

“I’d wear clothes made of JBL speakers if I could” Doja added. “I can’t wait for everyone to see all the cool things we’re doing, including something coming really soon for my biggest fans.”

Jacob Webster / Courtesy JBL

Buy: JBL Clip 4 at $59.95

While you might not be able to score a customized version of the JBL speaker like Doja Cat had at the Grammys, you can still get the standard portable speaker to clip onto your bags for on-the-go listening.

JBL has a big variety of Bluetooth speakers, but the Clip 4 is one of the company’s most portable options. The carabiner clip makes it easy to attach and detach, and it features a durable, outdoor-friendly design that’s both water- and dustproof.

Amazon

Buy: JBL Clip 4 at $59.95

And despite its small, lightweight size, the speaker supports booming bass and clear sound, along with an impressive 10-hour runtime per charge. The speaker comes in multiple colors, but for now, it looks like you’ll have to DIY your own JBL if you want one that’s as cool and unique as Doja’s, which was customized by The Disco Daddy.

“Doja Cat is as authentic as it gets. She’s an adept musician and incredible performer with a strong visual presence, which is hard to find,” said Ralph Santana, chief marketing officer at Harman, JBL’s parent company, in a release. “She has the unique gift of connecting with fans across a variety of demographics, particularly Gen Z, which makes her the perfect fit for JBL. We are beyond excited to join forces with her to bring together fans from a wide range of backgrounds and encourage everyone to exercise their individuality through personal expression in unexpected ways.”

The company also announced that Doja Cat will lead the brand’s “Dare To” campaign throughout the year, “highlighting JBL products and encouraging consumers to be their most authentic selves.”

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images/Courtesy JBL

Related: The 5 Songs Doja Cat Can’t Live Without

But the partnership between Doja and the audio brand goes well beyond the gear. This September, Doja will return to Vegas to headline the JBL Fest, though specific dates haven’t been announced, and fans will have to wait a little longer before they can purchase tickets to the music festival.

The JBL Fest isn’t the Grammy winner’s only festival appearance this year. Doja will also play both weekends of Coachella on April 17 and April 24, as well as the Glastonbury Festival in June.