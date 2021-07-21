RS Recommends: Ditch the Dyson and Get This Top-Rated Stick Vacuum for Just $179

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been eyeing a Dyson or a similar cordless vacuum, you’ll want to take advantage of this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you one of the best Dyson vacuum dupes for half the price.

Right now, Amazon’s vacuum sale gets you the BLACK+DECKER Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum for just $179. That’s $20 off its regular price of $199.99+, and a massive $220 discount compared to Dyson’s entry-level vacuums (which currently start at $399 on Dyson.com).

Amazon

The BLACK+DECKER Cordless Stick Vacuum is one of the highest-rated Dyson alternatives online, with a 4.4-star rating (out of five) from more than 1700 reviews. That’s thanks to its lightweight handle (for easy maneuverability), angled floorhead (which gets into tight corners and crevices) and a patented brush bar, with V-shaped bristles that easily sweep up everything from crumbs to dirt and debris.

A built-in filter has a ton of suction power to pick up pet hair, dust and other allergens, and BLACK+DECKER says its new cordless vac delivers up to 75% better debris pickup on carpet, compared to previous models. Allergy-irritating particles are quickly sucked up into the vacuum’s dustbin.

We’ve tested both a Dyson stick vacuum and this Dyson alternative, and while a Dyson vacuum is definitely powerful, this BLACK+DECKER “extreme” vacuum doesn’t skimp on power either. In our experience, you only have to go over a surface once or twice for the stick vac to pick up everything, and we like that you can change the settings based on whether you’re cleaning hard flooring, rugs or carpet. The brush is large but still gentle enough on all surfaces.

What we like: use the long handle of the stick vacuum to get under the couch or to sweep up cobwebs on the ceiling, then detach it to use as a hand vacuum, to use on stairs, furniture and even in your car. Because this is a cordless vacuum, you don’t need to plug in or be tied — literally — to a power cord. Battery life is good — a single charge gets you up to 55 minutes of runtime.

This Amazon cordless vacuum deal gets you the BLACK+DECKER Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum, a removable battery, a charger, wall mount, crevice/brush attachment, pet attachment and filter.

At just $179.99, this is one of the best stick vacuum deals online, and a great alternative to a Dyson. Further proof that this is a good Dyson dupe: the BLACK+DECKER cordless vac even comes in a Dyson-like purple colorway. See full discount details here.