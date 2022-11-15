Clorox Your Air: The Germ-Busting Cleaning Brand Is Now Making Air Purifiers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Clorox, the popular cleaning brand known for its disinfecting wipes and surface cleaning sprays is hoping to help keep the air in your home clean as well.

Clorox has unveiled a full line of air purifiers, designed to help rid your home of harmful germs, allergens, dust and smoke, in addition to helping reduce viruses and bacteria.

First launched in January, Clorox air purifiers are back in stock for the holidays, making them an essential pickup for the busy entertaining season.

The best Clorox air purifier is the larger model pictured above, which can clean rooms up to 1500 square feet — and clean it multiple times per hour. At around $250 online (though it’s on sale for $119 now), it’s priced cheaper than similar air purifiers for large rooms, and boasts many of the same features.

Like many of the best air purifiers in the marketplace, the Clorox units boast a HEPA filter that can capture up to 99.97% of tiny particles — think everything from pollen to pet dander, mildew and mold.

The Clorox air purifier helps to remove odors and smoke as well, thanks to a built-in active carbon filter, keeping the air in your space smelling fresher.

Control the air purifier via the control panel on top, or set it to "auto mode" and the unit will automatically adjust to the air quality in your room. You can also connect the air purifier to Alexa, so you can turn it on and off, check settings and more all by using your voice: "Hey Alexa, turn on air purifier."

The Clorox air purifiers are available in multiple sizes, including a tabletop version on sale right now for $69 (seen above). The smaller air purifier is great for studios, offices, bedrooms and nurseries.

Everything is backed by a three-year warranty and a number of strong reviews online. Of course, Clorox is still making its other essential cleaning items: their cleaning sprays, wipes and laundry detergents are all currently on sale online.