RS Recommends: These $99 Headphones Get You 100 Hours of Battery Life on a Single Charge

Many headphones promise long-lasting battery life but when it comes to keeping your tunes going all day, few brands can compete with Cleer Audio, the San Diego-based company known for its Enduro 100 headphones, which deliver a whopping 100 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Regularly $199.99+, this Cleer Audio deal brings the price of the Enduro 100 headphones down to just $99 — the lowest price we’ve seen for this model.

The Enduro 100 headphones delivery ultra-long battery life without a long charging time — just a quick three-hour charge gets you up to 100 hours of playback time. Strapped for time? A ten-minute charge will get you up to 13 hours of playtime.

The extra-long battery life makes the Cleer Audio headphones ideal for long flights and travel, taking calls at the office, or just relaxing with your music and podcasts for a weekend away (no charger, no problem!)

Cleer Audio backs up the battery life with a sleek look and premium audio features — think big, thick bass and crisp mids and highs from its 40mm drivers. You won’t find the same detail that you get from more finely-tuned audiophile headphones, but the Enduro 100 handles playlists and podcasts with ease (did we mention the battery lasts more than four days?)

Everything is packed into a lightweight unit weighing less than 280 grams. Cushy earpads and a flexible headband add comfort (note: we found the fit to be on the tight side at first, but after fidgeting with the headband for a few minutes we were able to find a more comfortable resting position over our head and against our ears).

The Enduro 100 headphones pair with both Apple and Android phones, and Bluetooth connection is strong and stable. The wireless headphones make it easy to walk around while listening to your music without being tied to a cord and cable.

This deal includes the Enduro 100 Bluetooth Headphones, a USB-C charging cable and storage bag. Choose from two colors online, both at the $99 sale price. As with all Amazon headphone deals, the sale could end at any time so we recommend taking advantage of the discounted price now. See full details here.