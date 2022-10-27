Major Discount: Google’s Newly-Released Pixel 6A Smartphone Is Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Google recently announced its new Pixel 6A smartphone and just a few short months after its release, you can already snag it on sale at Amazon. Originally priced at $449, the new Pixel smartphone is down to just $299 — the lowest price we’ve seen since its release (for reference, Google currently has the same phone retailing at $449+).

Amazon

Buy Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone… $299.00

We love the Pixel 6A’s sleek, lightweight design. It’s got a 6.1-inch FHD+ display and up to 6GB of RAM for fast performance. The phone is also powered by Google’s Tensor chip for limited lag on apps and while loading images.

Battery life is one of its best features, lasting a full 24 hours on a single charge. Google even says that with the ‘Extreme Battery Saver’ feature, the smartphone can last up to 72 hours without being plugged in.

We’re also big fans of the Pixel 6A’s camera features. The phone boasts a dual camera rear system, including an ultra-wide 12 MP camera. There are multiple photo editing features too, including ‘magic eraser’, which lets you erase out your surroundings so you’re the sole focus. Other camera features include Face Unblur, for clear pictures even when in motion and Real Tone, for accurate true-to-life photos.

You’ll even be able to take this smartphone with you be it rain or shine, thanks to its IP67 water resistance. And, it’s dust-resistant meaning you can take it with you from the board room to the greatest hiking trails without skipping a beat.

With an all-day battery, smart security features and a water-resistant design, the Pixel 6A is one of the best new smartphones available. Grab it now at its discounted price while stocks last.