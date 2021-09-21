RS Recommends: These Best-Selling Sony Headphones Are Only $10. Seriously.

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cheap headphones that can produce rich, high-quality sound aren’t the easiest gadgets to come by most of the time. But this week, we found a deal that gets you a best-selling pair of Sony on-ear headphones for a massive discount on Amazon right now. The top-rated Sony ZXs are on sale for only $9.99 at the time of publication — easily one of the best deals on wired headphones we’ve seen this year.

The lightweight Sony ZX Series wired headphones rest on your ears, and cushioned cups ensure you’ll be comfortable wearing them for hours at a time. When you’re ready to pack them away in a drawer or your commuter bag, you can fold the pads flat and inside the headband. Meantime, Sony says these cans come with an impressive frequency, so expect “deep bass, rich midrange, and soaring highs.”

While they’re not Bluetooth headphones, their simple, wired design still makes them versatile. Thanks to the 3.5mm cable, they’re ideal for flights when you need to connect to the in-flight entertainment. And you can also plug these into your turntable or to your new iPhone using a headphone jack adapter.

Another huge bonus you’ll get with these cans is that you don’t have to worry about their battery life or recharging them over and over again — you can simply listen for as long as you want. Plus, Sony says the headphones are designed with “tangle-free” cables.

These Sonys don’t have a built-in mic, but for about an extra $10, you can upgrade to the microphone version. Even better, the ZXs with a mic are also on sale for a 35% discount. Both pairs are available in three colors.

The affordable Sony ZXs have more than 66,200 Amazon ratings, with 4.5 (out of 5) stars to their name. Many reviewers like how durable they are, and many say they feel comfortable, even for people who are wearing glasses.

Because Amazon’s deals aren’t always guaranteed to stay the same price, we recommend picking up these discounted headphones — fast. Shop the cheap Sony headphones here.