This ‘Content Creator Kit’ Gets You Everything You Need to Start Shooting Photos and Videos Out of the Box

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s never been easier to create content, with a slew of powerful laptops, cameras and even new smartphones that promise the ability to — literally — shoot for the moon. But nothing makes shooting and sharing footage easier than Canon’s aptly-named “Content Creator Kit” — an all-in-one bundle that gets you a powerful camera and accessories to shoot and record content on the go.

The Content Creator Kit gets you Canon’s top-rated EOS R10 digital camera, plus a Canon STM (Stepper Motor Technology) lens, portable recording microphone and a tripod grip. You also get a detachable Bluetooth remote, to control the camera from a distance.

The EOS R10 is one of the best mirrorless cams on the market, with the ability to shoot 24.2 megapixel images and 4K video. The camera is super responsive, offering high-speed shooting at 15fps, a 30fps high-speed electronic shutter and the option to set the camera on RAW Burst Mode with ½ second pre-shooting.

The advanced image processor automatically upscales everything, bringing out more detailed, vivid images while reducing noise and blurriness.

Canon’s subject tracking technology can instantly detects and differentiate between people, animals and objects, letting you focus in on who (or what) you want to shoot with use. The eye detection feature locks on a face and follows them through your shots, so they always stay in focus.

Everything is packed inside a lightweight, portable camera that weighs just over a pound. Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities make it easy to share and transfer files.

The Creator Kit also includes the Canon Stereo Microphone DM-E100, which attaches easily to your camera to capture audio, and an adjustable tripod which you can use for everything from selfies to shooting in tight spaces.

Regularly $1299+, an Amazon sale gets you a $100 discount on the Creator Kit, bringing the price down to $1199 for everything (for reference: the EOS R10 camera itself sells for $1000 online).

If you’re looking for a great starter kit for vlogging or travel photography, Canon’s Content Creator kit delivers incredible value. Don’t just take our word for it: the kit boasts a 4.6-star review (out of five) from reviewers online. See full details here.