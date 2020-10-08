Yes, You Can Get a Canon Digital Camera Right Now for Just $199

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon Prime Day is still a few days away but we’ve already spotted some big deals on the site. The best deal right now: this Canon PowerShot SX530 Digital Camera is on sale for just $199. It’s regularly priced at $379+ so the current deal saves you a whopping $180 off one of Canon’s signature cameras.

The camera is great for both content creators and amateur photographers alike, delivering vivid 16MP images and full HD video. The powerful 50x optical zoom lets you capture the tiniest details, even from far away, while the high-speed auto-focus lets you lock into your shots quickly, with little to no lag time.

Built-in WiFi makes it easy to share your photos wirelessly, sending them to your phone or laptop for editing and posting. Want to jazz up your pics? Choose from built-in filters like Retro, Monochrome, Special and Natural.

This is a great starter digital camera or a camera for casual use. It’s super easy to use right out of the box, with intuitive controls, a large viewing screen and a comfortable, ergonomic grip. The PowerShot’s “Intelligent IS” feature helps to minimize shaking, for steadier images and less blurring. “Zoom Framing Assist,” meantime, helps you track your subject easily and lock into it with better focus and clarity.

If you’re a professional photographer, you’ll want to upgrade to the more powerful Canon PowerShot SX70 here. But for everyone else, you can’t beat the value and ease of the PowerShot SX530. At just $199, this is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for this best-selling digital camera.

This deal gets you the Canon PowerShot SX530 Camera with wide angle lens, plus a camera strap, charger, lens cap and instruction manual. Regularly $379, it’s on sale for just $199 right now. Snag the deal fast before it ends or quantities run out.