BTS Launches Limited-Edition Phone and Earbuds Collaboration With Samsung

Samsung is the latest brand to tap into the power of BTS with a new collaboration that introduces all-new versions of the Samsung S20+ smartphone, and the popular Samsung Galaxy Buds (one of our favorite wireless earbuds to buy online).

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition comes in a limited-edition purple colorway, with the K-pop band’s logo on one earbud and their iconic purple heart motif on the other. The accompanying Buds+ charging case will feature the same iconography. It’s all presented in a collectible gift box that includes photo cards of the group.

All pre-orders of the Galaxy Buds+ will come with a free BTS wireless charger — it’s the only way to get the BTS charger right now, so fans will want to take advantage of the deal.

The Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition meantime, re-works Samsung’s latest smartphone with a new purple heart design and a glossy purple glass and metal exterior. The device comes pre-installed with BTS-inspired themes and the popular Korean fan community platform, Weverse.

The limited-edition set includes a decorative box, BTS-inspired phone stickers, and photo cards featuring pictures of the group members. What we like: the phone comes unlocked, so you can use it with your phone provider of choice.

Both devices are available for pre-order June 19th on Samsung.com. They’ll start shipping on July 9th. Fans can purchase both units separately, or combine them into a bundle deal; customers who pre-order the phone will get a 50% discount on the Galaxy Buds, as well as a free, limited-edition BTS poster.

While BTS has collaborated with Samsung before in Asia, this is the first time these devices will be made widely available in North America. In a press release, Samsung says it’s excited to expand the partnership, positioning the purple phone and earbuds as collector’s pieces both for avid tech junkies, as well as BTS Army hoping to “show their strong connection to their favorite band.”