These BTS-Approved Earbuds Just Got Marked Down to $99

From must-have home appliances to limited-edition phone cases, brands know the power of BTS when it comes to promoting their products. But the guys in BTS aren’t merely salesmen — they’re genuine supporters and ambassadors of the brands they choose to work with too.

Case in point: BTS’ long-standing partnership with Samsung, which has seen the group collaborate with the electronics giant on BTS-themed products, videos and even ringtones. One of the most popular BTS collaborations with Samsung was for the company’s Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, with the guys filming a mock “proposal” video using the earbuds and their wireless case. The clip immediately went viral and the Buds Live became one of Samsung’s most memorable launches in recent years.

Now, BTS fans and audiophiles alike can get their hands on the Galaxy Buds Live at their lowest price yet. Regularly $169.99+, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale discounts the price of these BTS-approved earbuds to just $99 here.

Amazon

The 40% discount is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the BTS buds and also one of the best deals online for noise-cancelling earbuds (for reference, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2nd Gen earbuds are $239.99 right now).

These true wireless earbuds are part of Samsung’s popular line of Galaxy Buds and feature crystal clear audio with AKG-tuned speakers for full, wide-ranging sound. Rather than blasting your ears with bass, Samsung’s “enhanced bass” feature brings just enough oomph on the low end to fill out the song without causing your ears to ring or rattle.

Active noise-cancelling technology, meantime, helps you tune out the noise (say on the airplane, from noisy co-workers, or from traffic) to focus in on the music.

Battery life is solid with up to eight hours of playtime on a single charge, and the lightweight earbuds deliver a super comfortable fit, even when wearing for long periods of time (As with all earbuds, you’ll want to select the ear tips that fit your ears best, to ensure that they stay put and that the music is properly directed).

The Galaxy Buds Live are rated IPX2 on the waterproof scale, which means they are sweat-proof and can withstand light drops of water (we wouldn’t recommend taking them out in the rain).

Samsung says the Buds Live are “equal parts earbuds and equal parts ear bling,” and the stylish BTS campaign certainly proved that point.

While the BTS members showcased a range of colors for the Galaxy Buds Live in their viral video, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has four colors on sale: black, “mystic bronze,” red and white. Regularly $169.99+, get these Samsung earbuds on sale now for just $99 here.