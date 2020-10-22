Watch BTS ‘Propose’ to Fans in New Samsung Holiday Teaser

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

BTS are hoping fans say “I Do” to their new promotional campaign for Samsung. The global superstars teased an online clip Thursday of the group members “proposing,” using the new Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds. The clip sees Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V each holding the earbuds case like a ring box, before opening up the case to reveal a pair of the glossy buds.

Samsung is promoting the Galaxy Buds Live as the “perfect gift to warm a purple heart” this holiday season (purple being the group’s signature color). The name of the romance-themed campaign: “Say Yes to Galaxy Buds.”

The 15-second clip debuted on Samsung’s Twitter page Wednesday and has already amassed 100,000 likes as of this writing. The clip is set to the sounds of BTS’ song, “Make It Right,” the second single taken from their Map of the Soul: Persona EP.

The new promo video is the latest teaser released as part of BTS’ partnership with Samsung. The group launched a BTS Edition Samsung smartphone and a pair of BTS-branded wireless earbuds in June (While the phones are sold out, the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are still available as of this writing for $199.99 on Samsung.com).

The new earbuds — the Galaxy Buds Live — feature a unique lima bean shape and ergonomic fit. The true wireless earbuds have added Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that cuts background noise by up to 97%. The earbuds are polished off with a glossy finish and come enclosed in a jewelry box-inspired case.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are available in three colors and retail for $169.99. A single charge gets you up to six hours of playtime; get 21 hours with the included charging case. Shop the new BTS-approved earbuds online at Samsung.com.