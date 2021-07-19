RS Recommends: These Sleek Bose Wireless Headphones Are Only $159 (for Now)

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re searching for a pair of next-level headphones that are affordable and reliable, right now you can upgrade your over-ear headphones with these best-selling, highly-rated Bose wireless cans for just $159 — a 31% discount and $70 savings in total.

These Bose Wireless Headphones boast a 4.6-star rating (out of five) from more than 23,000 reviewers online. The lightweight SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II aren’t noise-cancelling, but they still produce excellent, rich sound that has made Bose a favorite among music lovers. The SoundLinks don’t skimp on battery life either — according to Bose, you can use them for an average 15 hours on a fully-charged battery, and they include a Bluetooth range up to about 30 feet.

Anyone who prefers using headphones for working remotely will like the SoundLinks’ built-in microphones because they ensure you don’t cut out during a call. In fact, Bose made sure things like wind wouldn’t get in your way while wearing them, so you’ll sound clear even if you happen to be un-muted and outdoors during your calls.

Another great feature: The headphones can seamlessly connect to two gadgets at the same time, so you can use them with both your smartphone and your laptop without skipping a beat.

While these Bose headphones’ ear cups can fold flat on their sides in between uses, the SoundLinks also come with a storage case, keeping them protected against spills or getting crushed in your luggage (and saving you from having to replace your brand-new headphones). Bose also includes a USB charging cord and an audio cable in case you need them.

If you tried to get these headphones on another day, you’d have to pay the standard retail price of $229. And as with many promotions and discounts online, it’s not clear how long this Bose headphones deal will last, so we recommend buying them before it’s too late. The bottom line: You’ll have a tough time finding better wireless headphones from a trusted audio brand like Bose, especially at this price point. See full details on the $159 Bose headphones deal here.

The SoundLinks aren’t the only Bose headphones on sale right now either — Bose just marked down the QuietComfort 35s to just $249, meaning you’re getting a $50 discount if you buy them today. This current promotion gives you some of the best noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for under $250 — a serious steal for music fans in the market for a travel-friendly set that can connect with voice assistants.