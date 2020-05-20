 Bose Wireless Earbuds Sale 2020: SoundSport Free at Lowest Price Yet - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Bose is Blowing Out Its True Wireless Earbuds at Black Friday Prices

This is the cheapest deal we’ve seen for Bose earbuds all year

Tim Chan

bose soundsport earbuds deal

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Few audio brands have earned the kind of industry-wide and consumer-wide respect like Bose, and that’s for good reason. The company, which just celebrated its 55th anniversary last year, has been at the forefront of both audio engineering and wearable technology for decades, with products that deliver on both sound quality and inspired (read: cool) design.

If you know Bose, you’ll know that the brand rarely discounts its products, but we spotted a deal right now that gets you a pair of Bose’s SoundSport Free True Wireless Earbuds marked down to just $139.99 (regularly $199.99). The new deal has the earbuds lower than their Black Friday price (when Bose had them for $169).

bose soundsport free review

Buy: Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Earbuds $139.99
The earbuds deliver clear, full, confident sound, with crisp highs and booming bass. Each charge gets you up to five hours of play time; get an extra 10 hours by using the included charging case. The buds pair easily to your phone or laptop via Bluetooth, and a built-in mic lets you take calls on-the-go, or take your video chats at work without disturbing those around you.

The earbuds are sweat-resistant and water-resistant, making them great for workouts. Taking them on the run? This set includes three different pairs of Bose’s “StayHere+ Sport” eartips so you can find the most comfortable and secure fit.

What we like: the Bose Connect app’s “Find My Buds” feature which helps track the location of where you last paired your earbuds to your phone, if you accidentally lose them.

Note: This deal gets you the SoundSport Free Earbuds in an ultraviolet and blue colorway for $139. You can also snag a pair in black, blue or orange for $149. That’s still $50 off the earbuds’ regular price of $200.

One last thing to note: this is a limited-time deal so we recommend that you add to cart soon before quantities run out.

In This Article: Bose, deals, RS Recommends, wireless earbuds

