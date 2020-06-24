 Best Soundbar Deals June 2020: Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sale on Amazon - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Audiophiles’ Favorite Bose Soundbar Just Got a Steep Discount

The Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar is under $200 for the first time this year

Tim Chan

One of the best soundbars on the market just went down to its lowest price of the year. Regularly $249, Amazon has slashed $50 off the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar, bringing the price down to just $199.

Backed by Bose’s legendary audio quality, the Solo 5 delivers big, booming sound in a sleek, compact package. Paired with your TV, the portable soundbar creates a dynamic, more immersive listening experience than through your TV speakers alone. You’ll hear every rip and rumble from your favorite action film, with deeper bass and loud, room-filling sound. Music and effects are brought to life in greater detail, while Bose’s “dialogue mode” pulls out every word and expression, to ensure that conversations sound crisp and clean.

The surprisingly powerful speakers help amplify sound throughout the room, making this great for music listening too. Pair the soundbar to your phone via Bluetooth to soundtrack your next party, or to set the mood for when you want to relax with a good album in rich, audiophile quality.

At 21.6 x 3.4 x 2.6 inches, this is one of the most portable soundbars available, and its light weight (just under four pounds) makes it easy to mount on the wall or position on an entertainment unit or counter. We’ve tested this soundbar before and it sets up in minutes, with easy pairing to your TV and devices.

This set includes the soundbar, a remote control, an optical digital audio cable, and a power cord. Get the soundbar with a wall mounting kit on sale for $220.

The Bose Solo 5 currently boasts a 4.3-star rating (out of five) from almost 4800 reviews. As with all Amazon deals, prices could go back up at any minute, so take advantage of the $50 discount while you can (Note: If it’s sold out on Amazon, Walmart also has it priced at $199).

