RS Recommends: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Are Finally Below $200

These noise-cancelling Bose earbuds are some of the best we’ve ever tested and right now, they’re $80 off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

A good pair of noise-cancelling earbuds are a necessity, whether you’re wearing them to the gym, on your morning subway commute, or on a jog down the block. Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds are some of the best you can buy, and right now they’re seeing a major discount, down to just $199 — saving you 29% off (originally $279). This is almost comparable to their $179 Prime Day price, and one of the lowest prices these buds have been at all year.

This Amazon deal gets you both color variations (black and Soapstone) of the popular true wireless earbuds on sale. We even tested these Bose buds and loved their customizable noise cancellation levels, sleek design and powerful sound. Apart from noise cancellation (which is great for working in a busy office), we were also thoroughly impressed with the transparency mode, which let in background noise but still kept our music sounding crisp and clear.

Buy: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds at $199.00

These buds are also IPX4-rated, meaning they can withstand sweat and light rain without giving out. The battery also lasts a full six hours according to the brand, with the charging case able to store an additional 12 hours. In our experience, battery life has been between 5-6 hours with the noise cancellation feature turned on.

As for connectivity, these Bose QuietComfort Earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.1, so no matter where you are in your apartment, it’ll pair easily with your phone or computer and your music won’t give out. We were also impressed by the secure fit and comfort levels on these buds, allowing you to wear them for extended periods of time.

Buy the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds at their $199 sale price while stocks last. Amazon deals tend to expire quickly and without notice so you’ll want to take advantage of their low price right now. 

