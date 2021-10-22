From $52 Off AirPods to $500 Off a Samsung TV, Early Black Friday Deals Are Live

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Black Friday is almost one month away, but many tech companies have started releasing their best deals of the season already.

One reason for this is delays in the supply chain (delays in production coupled with logistical issues getting them from the country they’re made to the U.S.), which could stack up worse than usual as a result of continuing issues a part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deals currently on offer are so good that you should take advantage of them now instead of waiting for the mass rush at the end of November. We’ll continually update this article with the latest deals, so check back often as you plan your holiday shopping.

1. Sony WH-1000XM4, $248 ($102 Off)

Sony’s WH-1000XM4s were our pick for the best noise-cancelling headphones of 2020, and they’re still one of the best pairs we’ve ever tested.

Their audio quality, top-notch active noise-cancellation, and 30-hour battery life set them apart in a highly competitive space. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on these headphones yet.

Buy: Sony WH-1000XM4 at $248.00

2. JBL 115TWS Earbuds, $29.95 ($40 Off)

JBL has unveiled its full Black Friday sale, but the one that but the deal that stood out to us is its $40 discount on the 115TWS earbuds.

These buds last up to eight hours per charge (three more than Apple’s AirPods), and feature JBL’s Pure Bass sound for tight low-end performance. Normally $70, these earbuds are a steal for $30, and a great stocking stuffer for music fans.

Buy: JBL 115TWS at $29.95

3. Philips Hue Smart Lighting Bundles (Up To $96 Off)

Philips kicked off its Black Friday deals with Halloween-themed bundles of its best outdoor smart lights. You can control their brightness color, and set them on a timer through an app on your smartphone.

When spooky season is over, the lights can add some more neutral aesthetics your home, or illuminate areas (like your front porch or driveway) that don’t get much light. Philips[ Hue Smart Lights can be used in or outdoors.

Buy: Philips Hue Smart Lights at From $119.99

4. Samsung Frame 4K TV, $997.99 ($502 Off)

Samsung’s Frame is one of the most innovative 4K TVs we’ve ever seen. It’s extremely aesthetically pleasing whether you’re watching your favorite shows and movies, or displaying artwork on its big, beautiful display.

The Frame is designed to sit flush with your wall, so it looks like a painting, but comes with stands if you want to keep it in a media center. The Frame comes in sizes ranging from 32 to 55-inches, but we recommend the biggest one for the most immersive experience.

This model has also received the biggest discount, which makes it the best deal.

5. TP-Link RE220 Wi-Fi Range Extender, $20 ($15 Off)

Dealing with Wi-Fi dead zones isn’t fun, but TP-Link’s RE220 can solve that issue for just $20 right now. The repeater can receive a Wi-Fi signal from your primary router and extend your network to areas where your wireless connection is shoddy.

The RE220 is compatible with any Wi-Fi router, and you can control it through an app on your phone. TP-Link says it has a maximum range of 1200 square feet and supports speeds up to 433Mbps, which is fast enough for 4K video streaming or many simultaneous video chats.

6. Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 ($15 Off)

If you want to make your TV smart (or smarter), you shouldn’t miss Amazon’s deal on its Fire Stick 4K. This gadget allows you to stream video up to 4K, and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the latest video and audio technologies, to ensure great picture and sound.

The Fire TV Stick 4K also works with Alexa, Amazon’s smart assistant, which allows you to search for the content you want with your voice. Amazon’s gear typically sells out around the holidays, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this deal doesn’t last long.

Buy: Fire TV Stick 4K at $34.99

7. iPad Pro (11-inch) ($50 Off)

The latest-generation iPad Pro is Apple’s most powerful tablet to date, and it gives many laptops a run for their money. While Apple doesn’t participate in Black Friday by itself, its gear is typically discounted at third-party retailers like Amazon.

Amazon’s current $50 discount brings the tablet down to its lowest price ever. If you’re shopping for a student, or want to switch from a traditional computer to the iPad, now is the time to upgrade.

Buy: iPad Pro (11-inch) at $749.00

8. AirPods Pro, $179 ($52 Off)

The AirPods basically invented the true wireless earbuds category, and they’re $52 off on Amazon right now.

They may be two years old, but the AirPods Pro are still among the top true wireless earbuds on the market because of their surprisingly good active noise cancellation, solid five-hour battery life, and overall build quality.

Recent software updates have made them an even better buy by introducing features like Spatial Audio (3D surround sound) and Find My (the ability to track where they are in an iPhone app).

Buy: AirPods Pro at $197.00

9. Eufy RoboVac 30C Max, $189.99 ($110 Off)

Eufy’s RoboVac 30C Max can save you time by cleaning your home’s floors for you, and it’s down to its lowest price in months for a limited time. The vacuum’s sensors allow it to navigate around obstacles in your home, and detect particularly dirty areas, so it knows where to clean.

The RoboVac 30C Max lasts over and and a half per charge, and will automatically return to its dock when the battery runs low. You can control it via an app on your phone, or Amazon’s Alexa, which allows it to clean on your schedule.

Buy: Eufy RoboVac 30C Max at $189.99

10. LG SL4Y Soundbar, $149.99 ($130 Off)

Best Buy has listed hundreds of early Black Friday deals, but this discount on LG’s SL4Y soundbar is especially good. The 2.1 (stereo + subwoofer) audio system will be a big improvement over the speakers in your TV, but won’t take up a lot of space.

We also like that this soundbar supports Bluetooth, so you can use it as a speaker for music listening in addition to TV and movie watching. It’s the complete package for an excellent price.

Buy: LG SL4Y Soundbar at $149.99