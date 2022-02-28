RS Recommends: The Xbox Series S Is Marked Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles are rarely ever in stock, let alone on sale. The same goes for PlayStation 5 consoles, which are almost always sold out unless you know where to look. Lucky for you, the entry-level Xbox Series X is currently down to its lowest price ever at just $249.99, a $50 discount from its original selling price of $299.99. This Xbox deal is live for today only or until inventory sells out, so if you’ve been on the lookout for a new console, this is your chance to buy one discounted.

Buy: Xbox Series S at $249.99

The Xbox Series S is the disc-less, entry-level console released by Microsoft in 2020, along with the Xbox Series X. Unlike its bulkier counterpart though, the Series S packs strong performance in a compact design — I’ve been a proud owner for about six months now. This Xbox console is designed to play games in 1440P (better than HD, but not quite 4K) at up to 120fps. I’ve had no problems running games like Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and even Halo Infinite on the Xbox Series S. Pro tip: Pair it with a 4K TV for immersive graphics and visuals.

The Xbox Series X only supports digital games so make sure to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, when you buy. Game Pass gives you access to new titles monthly with hundreds of game options, all for just $14.99 a month. If you subscribe now you’ll also get your first full month of gaming free.

You’ll also like the Series S’s space-saving, slim design, which means it can easily fit in your TV console or on your desk in the game room. The storage space is limited, capping at 512GB SSD but you can always grab a storage expansion card if you want to download more games.

Remember: This Xbox deal is running for a limited time only, so if you’ve been waiting for a good deal on a modern console, the time to shop is now. Grab the Xbox Series S before stocks run out here.

