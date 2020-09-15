Every Home Office Needs One of These Wireless Printers and Scanners

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Even though many businesses are now paperless, everyone still needs a printer. If you’re sending documents or saving files for your records, you’ll need a scanner too. That’s where the best wireless printers and scanners come in.

If you’re working from home, things need signing and some documents need to be mailed (tax forms, for one). Students, meantime, need to print assignments, offices need physical files and so on. But, if you’re like most people, printing, scanning and copying is still a dreaded chore. The best wireless printers are here to help.

What Are the Best Wireless Printers?

Wireless printers are now fairly ubiquitous, but they vary drastically in terms of how they actually connect to your device(s). Most wireless printers connect to WiFi which allows you to print from a computer on the same network. But the best wireless printers and scanners offer more connectivity options (more on this below), which allow you to print from your smartphone or tablet as well.

Connectivity: Printers usually use WiFi to print wirelessly from computers, but this can exclude smartphones and tablets. Some modern printers have companion apps that allow printing from smartphones and tablets. For even more connectivity options, some wireless printers have Bluetooth (which doesn’t require WiFi) or NFC (Near-Field-Communication) connection.

Print Quality: The two most common types of printers are inkjet and laser printers. Inkjets are more affordable and perfectly fine for everyday documents and decent photos. Laser printers are higher quality and typically faster, allowing you to produce frame-worthy photos and crisp documents for a busy team. So, if you’re printing a lot or need to print high-res images, go with a laser printer.

Speed: No one likes sitting around waiting for a printer to do its job – especially if there are other people waiting to use the printer. Faster printers are just better. Printing speed is measured in pages per minute, with the best wireless printers ranging from about 15 to 25 pages per minute. Scanning speed isn’t something that’s usually measured, but needless to say, these wireless printers can also scan multiple pages per minute.

Size: The size of a printer becomes paramount when setting up a home office, as you probably don’t have too much space to sacrifice. Be sure to check the dimensions of your chosen printer and measure its intended space in your office before buying.

If you’re looking to streamline your workflow at home or at the office with a modern wireless printer and scanner, read on. We’ve selected three of the best wireless printers currently available on Amazon.

1. Canon TR8520 All-in-One Printer

This printer from Canon takes our top spot because it’s loaded with wireless printing options, powerful enough to meet the needs of a home office or small team and yet small enough to fit on a desk. And, as with all Canon products, this printer can produce (read: print) high-quality photos as well as documents.

The most attractive features of the Canon TR85250 are its many printing options, which include cloud printing, Bluetooth, Apple AirPrint, a Canon companion app and more in addition to normal WiFi printing. All these options allow easy, fast printing from nearly any device. The printer also works with Alexa, meaning you can print with your voice without getting up from your work.

Modern wireless tech aside, the Canon printer is still an all-in-one office workhorse. It can also scan photos and documents and let you send the files wirelessly to your phone or laptop.

This Canon wireless printer and scanner is also conveniently-sized for home use in a small work area at just 17.3 by 13.8 by 7.5 inches.

Courtesy Amazon

2. HP Color LaserJet Pro

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line professional printer, this HP Color LaserJet Pro is your best bet. It’s surprisingly difficult to find a color laser printer with multiple wireless options and scanning/fax abilities. The LaserJet Pro delivers all of this.

In addition to normal WiFi printing, the LaserJet features Bluetooth printing, Alexa connection and WiFi direct which allows printing from a smartphone or tablet – even when you’re on a different WiFi network. The printer itself is very impressive with two-sided printing at 28 pages per minute, although it is a bit larger than most home printers so it might be better suited to a large desk or an office setting.

Courtesy Amazon

3. HP OfficeJet 250

Compact personal printers are now an essential for any student or worker. Some of these printers, such as this HP OfficeJet 250, have become portable and small enough for tiny home workspaces. It’s just 15 by 7.8 by 3.6 inches, meaning you can easily keep it on a small desk or stash it in a backpack, and it doesn’t require a power connection. Just charge at night and print from anywhere during the day. Despite its small size, the printer still packs a punch with Bluetooth, printing from a companion app, WiFi direct and Alexa connectivity.