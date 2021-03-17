The Best Wireless Headphones Under $100 for Music, Meetings and Commutes

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Over-ear headphones have long been associated with over-the-top prices. But the reality is that you don’t have to search too long to find a wide selection of top-rated wireless options — all for under $100.

When paired with your other Bluetooth devices, some of the best wireless headphones promise impressive sound, high-tech features like voice assistance and sound customization, as well as compact designs that are great for trips.

The best Bluetooth headphones under $100 aren’t meant to replace your big-budget audiophile or top-of-the-line noise-cancelling headphones, but they should still cover all your audio needs and handle jobs like wireless calls, streaming music and gaming, and maybe most importantly, saving you some cash along the way.

What Are the Best Wireless Headphones?

While cheap earbuds make great workout companions, we like reaching for Bluetooth headphones for noisy commutes and listening to music wirelessly at home. Here are other headphone features to look for when shopping for the best wireless headphones under $100.

Battery Life: The best wireless over-ear and on-ear headphones now feature better batteries, with some brands touting as much as 70 hours of runtime. A longer battery life also means you’ll have to charge your headphones less, which is ideal for commuting and traveling.

After all, when you’re at home or work, the last thing you want when you’re tuning into a live stream or hopping on a Zoom call is for your headphones to die on you or to make what you’re saying unclear. (“We can’t hear you!”) Investing in a reliable, long-lasting pair of Bluetooth cans ensures you’ll stay connected longer and avoid awkward interruptions during meetings, gaming and streaming music or podcasts.

Sound and Noise-Cancellation: Do you want to fully immerse yourself in your favorite album or the game you’re playing? Or do you want to be able to tune out just a little bit of the noise around you? You’ll find a range of headphones below, some of which are noise-cancelling.

Budget: All of the Bluetooth and wireless headphones in this guide currently retail for $100 or less at time of publication, but keep in mind that prices on sites like Amazon can fluctuate. If you’re looking for cheap headphones, we’ve also included some of the best headphones under $50 that go over or sit on your ears.

Bluetooth: Whether you want to connect to your record player, smart TV or just your phone, the wireless selections on this list let you easily pair them to any Bluetooth device.

Adjustable Design: Choosing between over-ear vs. on-ear headphones really depends on what’s most comfortable for you, but a good rule of thumb is to determine how long you’re going to use them and where you’re going to use your headphones. Over-ear headphones can help block outside noise and may slip less than an on-ear pair.

Storage: While the headphones on this list have a slightly bulkier design compared to, say, your Bluetooth earbuds, most companies now make it easy to collapse their headphones so they take up less space when they’re not on your head.

1. Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones

Amazon

A $38 pair of Sony headphones might seem too good to be true, but our editors actually love this pair for their good sound and smart features. A 35-hour battery life, built-in microphone and the under-$40 price tag put these Sony wireless headphones at the top of the list for remote work calls and any virtual meetings you’ll be leading. If you forget to charge them up, plug them in for 10 minutes to get up to an hour-and-a-half of juice. Meanwhile, you can even do things like ask Siri to call someone without ever touching your phone. You can also easily pair it with any of your Bluetooth-enabled devices for gaming, streaming music or watching a show on your smart TV.

2. Audio-Technica ATH-SR30BTBK Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Amazon

Audio-Technica is a well-trusted brand when it comes to gear like high-quality turntables, and for headphones like these wireless over-ears, which feature 40mm drivers for rich, crisp sound. When they’re fully charged, the company says they can last for up to a staggering 70 hours, which is almost unheard of for well-designed headphones in this price range. Off your ears and powered down, we like that you you can fold the cups flat so they take up less room in your bag. They come with a USB charging cord and are available in both a dark gray and light gray color.

3. Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones

Amazon

Listening to your go-to albums for hours on repeat won’t be a problem for these high-quality Sennheisers. They can run through all the hits (and the deep cuts, too) for 30 hours when you power them up after a full charge. With their Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, you’ll never have trouble pairing them to your gadgets, whether you’re connecting them to your Bluetooth turntable or a gaming system, and their foldable construction means they’re ideal for flying and commutes. You can also tweak and personalize their sound in the Sennheiser Sound Control app from your phone.

4. Jabra Elite 45h On-Ear Wireless Headphones

Amazon

Jabra produces some of the top earbuds available, but if you’re looking for an affordable set of headphones, this fast-charging pair delivers with a big battery and adjustable sound. In our experience, wearing on-ear headphones can sometimes get uncomfortable after hours of use, but these headphones use memory foam on the cups like your favorite travel pillow, for a more comfortable feel. What that means: you don’t have to suddenly switch to buds when your ears feel too sore.

Jabra says these wireless headphones can produce up to 50 hours of power when charged, and you can use them for 10 hours at a time on just a 15-minute charge. Bonus: You can adjust how your tunes sound through the 40mm drivers in your headphones when you take a simple hearing test with Jabra’s MySound app on your phone.

5. TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Amazon

Whether you’re surrounded by roommates or want to upgrade your headphones’ sound, you can start up the noise cancellation features on these TaoTronics cups with the flip of a switch. Listen for 30 hours per charge (and a total of 35 without activating the noise-cancelling feature, according to the brand). They’re built with 40mm drivers for immersive sound and are designed with comfort in mind thanks to memory foam ear cups. They also come with their own case for extra protection.

6. JBL Tune 500BT On-Ear Wireless Headphones

Amazon

For a foldable pair of headphones under $50, the JBL Tunes let you listen to music for as much as 16 hours when they have a full battery charge. These fit on your ears, and the ear cups fold into the headband, which is great for commutes or storing them in a small desk drawer.

If you prefer bass-heavy tracks, JBL packed these affordable cans with its Pure Bass Sound tech as well as 32mm drivers for high-quality sound at a reasonable price. They come in blue, pink and white and are compatible with Google Assistant and Siri, too.