Cut the Cord: The Best Wireless Phone Chargers Under $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re a minimalist or you’re just prone to losing your phone’s charging cable, wireless phone chargers can be game-changing accessories for your office and home. While some wireless phone chargers can cost nearly $100, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a quality wireless phone charger. There are plenty of great models available for $20 or less.

Wireless Phone Charger Buying Guide

When you’re trying to find the best wireless phone charger under $20, the sheer number of options available online can feel overwhelming. However, there are certain factors to look out for that can help you shop smarter.

You want a wireless phone charger that will last a long time. Sometimes, cheaper models have shorter working lifespans. However, by paying attention to customer reviews and ratings and prioritizing models that are made with high-quality materials, you can easily find a highly reliable (and durable) wireless phone charger.

Not all wireless phone chargers are designed the same. Traditional wireless phone chargers have a flat, pad-like design. These wireless phone chargers are great for bedside tables and other household spaces. Other wireless phone chargers have a mountable design. These vertical-resting charging pads are helpful desk accessories because your phone remains accessible as it charges. To use them, you simply place your phone on the charging pad and let the wireless charger do its job.

The Best Wireless Phone Chargers Under $20 to Buy Right Now

Whether you’re an Android or Apple user, we’ve found the best — and most affordable — wireless phone chargers under $20.

1. Tozo W1 Wireless Charger Tozo’s wireless phone charger may be one of the most highly trusted wireless phone chargers on the market. It’s listed at just around $20, but often dips under $15. We love this charger because it’s compatible with both Android and Apple devices. It’s ultra-slim and has helpful LED lights that indicate when it’s ready to charge, charging, and when your device has been fully charged. Made with high-precision aluminum, this wireless phone charger is built to last. Buy Tozo W1 Wireless Charger $12.99

2. ForCharge Wireless Charger You can find some of the best wireless phone chargers for under $15, and ForCharge’s wireless charger is a prime example. This charger lists for just about $15 but often is on sale for even cheaper. Quality isn’t sacrificed for affordability. This charger is universally compatible, servicing Apple and Android devices but also Google and LG devices. We also love this charger because you don’t need to remove your device’s case to use it. Plus, it comes in a variety of fun colors. Buy ForCharge Wireless Charger $12.99

3. Iniu Wireless Charger Sometimes you need to be able to use your phone even when it’s charging. That’s why we love this wireless charger’s mounted design. It props up your phone so you can still do the things you need to do, including dial into meetings, video chat, or check email. It’s compatible with Android and Apple devices and has a highly efficient chip that enables super-fast charging. Not only is the charger highly reliable, but it also comes with a three-year warranty and lifetime tech support. Buy Iniu Wireless Charger $16.99

4. Fochew Wireless Portable Charger We know, this charger is technically over the budget, but if you can spare a couple extra bucks, it’s more than worth it. While most wireless phone chargers still need to be plugged in while you’re using them, this wireless phone charger pad is portable. It’s compatible with Apple and Android phones. While it has output ports should you wish to use a Lightning cable, our favorite feature about this power bank is that you don’t need to plug in your phone to get a charge. Plus, it fully charges your phone in 1.5 hours. Buy Fochew Wireless Portable Charger $26.30