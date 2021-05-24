Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

PSA: Stop taking your phone into the bathroom when you shower.

Sure, the practicality of it makes sense – you want to get the news in the morning, continue your favorite audiobook, or listen to music and sing loudly while soaping up. But besides the risk of your phone falling into the sink or tub, or getting accidentally splashed, steam from hot water in the same small room can create irreparable moisture damage on a phone’s parts.

The simple and superior-sounding solution to this: get a waterproof Bluetooth speaker. The best waterproof Bluetooth speakers are not just ideal for the shower, but also great for pool parties, picnics, patios, or anywhere you want to add music.

What Are The Best Cheap Waterproof Speakers?



Portability: While small speakers are more convenient to carry around, a portable size doesn’t always mean small sound. A small speaker can still deliver booming bass and immersive sound that’s significantly louder than your phone.

Connectivity: Pairing a speaker to your device is a necessity, so make sure yours has Bluetooth capability before you buy. Bluetooth allows you to play and control your audio (and even take calls) while your phone sits safely in the other room. And there’s also the option on some speakers to wirelessly pair it with additional speakers, in order to fully surround your setting with the songs of your choice. Some speakers offer a 360 degree sound button too, for a room-filling effect without needing to connect other amps.

Battery life: Can’t have your speaker dying during the party after all. The average battery life on a Bluetooth speaker with a full charge is about 12-16 hours, where six is pretty low, and 20 is exceptional.

Waterproof vs. Water-Resistant: There’s a handy rating scale for how water-resistant a product is: an IPX4-rated speaker can handle rain and splashes, while an IPX8-rated unit can be fully submerged and come out fully intact. For the shower, a lower IPX-rated speaker should be fine. But if you’ll be using this poolside, make sure it can survive full immersion, just in case it accidentally gets knocked into the deep end.

Additional Features: Multi-color lights and strobes are an extra bonus feature included with some of the wireless speakers on our list. Some also come with things like a built-in USB port to charge other gadgets, extra bass boost buttons, app control capability, and connectivity to services like Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay (it’ll need to have a microphone to take any voice commands, though).

A waterproof Bluetooth speaker is a versatile accessory that lets you enjoy your audio solo, or easily share songs with others instantly. These four picks will help get you started no matter where you plan to use it or what you want to play.

1. JBL Clip 4

Amazon

After weeks of hands-on testing, JBL’s Clip 4 is the best waterproof Bluetooth speaker you can get in its price range.

Its namesake feature is the carabiner (clip) built into the speaker, which allows you to attach it to a backpack or belt loop. This makes it very easy to carry the speaker without taking up space in your bag, or forget it at home.

In our tests the Clip 4 sounded excellent for a speaker its size, delivering punchy bass, and no distortion at high volumes. This speaker is IP67 waterproof, which means it can be submerged completely underwater without being damaged.

JBL says the Clip 4’s battery can last up to 10 hours, and that’s been our experience. Charge it fully before you leave the house, and you’ll have no problem getting through a long hike, or day at the beach.

While it may not have any extra features, the JBL Clip 4 is a great sounding, affordable waterproof speaker that has every must-have feature.

Buy: JBL Clip 4 at $69.95

2. Amazon Basics Outdoor Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

Amazon Basics’ Waterproof Speaker is a solid choice given its sub $25 price tag.

The speaker has an IPX5 durability rating, which means it can handle being blasted with water jets (think heavy rain), but shouldn’t be dipped completely under water. If it gets splashed at the beach or pool, you’ll be fine. The Bluetooth range on this speaker is 33 feet, so you won’t have to stand right next to it to maintain a strong connection.

Amazon doesn’t give a lot of additional details about this speaker, but we’ve had a lot of positive experiences with equipment from the company’s in-house label, and feel comfortable recommending it.

Buy: Amazon Basics Waterproof Speaker at $69.95

3. Urbanista Sydney

Amazon

If you can stretch your budget a little bit, we recommend stepping up to Urbanista’s Sydney.

Like Amazon’s speaker, the Sydney has a IPX5 durability rating, which means it can be splashed, but not dipped under water. It offers up to five hours of music playback per charge, and can be fully recharged in 90 minutes.

Urbanista’s audio gear has always sounded good in our tests, but we like that the Sydney supports true stereo if you pair two of them together. We also like that the speaker is available in multiple colors instead of the traditional black and white.

Buy: Urbanista Sydney at $39.99

4. Braven BRV-S

Braven

Braven’s BRV-S is the most technically advanced waterproof Bluetooth speaker we could find for under $100.

The speaker has an IP68 durability rating, which means you can dunk it under water for up to a half hour without experiencing any issues. In fact, the speaker floats in the water, so you can easily find it if you drop it in the pool. The speaker’s 12 hour battery life is impressive for a speaker this size, though Braven doesn’t mention if it supports fast charging.

The BRV-S’ most impressive feature is support for Braven’s “Tap-In™” feature, which lets you connect up over 10 of these speakers together to create a giant, highly portable audio system. If you get this speaker for you, and gift it to some friends, this feature will come in handy when everyone gets together.

Buy: Braven BRV-S at $59.99

5. 1More Portable Waterproof Speaker

1More

If audio quality is your primary concern, 1More’s Portable Waterproof Speaker is the one we recommend.

1More developed a 45W audio system that includes two drivers (one woofer and one tweeter), plus a DSP (digital signal processor) tuned to create strong, well-balanced sound. This type of audio gear is very uncommon is ultra-portable speakers, especially in this price range.

This audio hardware is complemented by a stereo sound mode that’s available if you get two of these speakers, and a battery that lasts up to 12 hours per charge. The only downside is that this is the least waterproof speaker in our guide. It can handle getting splashed, or being exposed to light rain, but not much else.

Still, if you’re looking for truly exceptional sound from a small, durable speaker, this sis it.

Buy: 1More Portable Waterproof Speaker at $79.99

3. COMISO Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker The COMISO is pretty metal – along with silicone and aluminum. Together, they form a sleek and solid outer shell that has a good weight and durable feel to it. Two six-watt, 360-degree speakers are ready to get loud, and the 4400mAH battery can keep the music going for an impressive 20-24 hours of playtime on a full charge. There’s a built-in mic too, and the speaker links up easily to your device or even other speakers – two of these together create a rich blast of surround sound. At an IPX4 rating, this one’s not completely waterproof. It can hold up fine in the shower, or lightly rinsed under a tap, but isn’t made to be fully submerged. PROS: Blasts sound in every direction, and boasts the longest battery life of the bunch by far. CONS: Though it has a long battery life, it takes a while to charge, about seven hours. Water-resistant but not waterproof. Courtesy Amazon Buy: COMISO Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker at $33.99