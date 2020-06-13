The Popular Waterproof Speaker That Floats Is Under $100 For the First Time Ever

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There is no better way to soundtrack your backyard hang, pool party or camping trip this summer than with the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker. Regularly $149.99, Amazon has it for just $99 right now as part of a surprise sale. That’s a whopping $50 off.

One of the best-rated wireless speakers online (it has a 4.5-star rating out of five from 2000 reviews), the BOOM 3 is rated IPX67 for waterproofing, meaning it can be submerged in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes without damage. The lightweight speaker also floats, so you can take your tunes into the water with you.

At $99, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the BOOM 3, which is one of the best-selling portable speakers for the summer.

Ultimate Ears says the BOOM 3 is virtually indestructible, with a rugged casing that seals out dust, dirt and debris. It’s shockproof and drop-proof too. The company says the material is the same stuff used for motorcycle jackets and fire equipment, meaning it can hold up to extreme weather conditions (I.e. it won’t fizzle in the heat).

A single charge gets you up to 15 hours of playtime. The speakers deliver loud, clear sound with big, booming bass. Stream music from your phone via Bluetooth. You can also pair the BOOM 3 with other BOOM speakers to create a surround sound experience.

This deal gets you the BOOM 3 in “lagoon blue” for $99. Other colors are also on sale for $119 ($30 off regular price). See the full selection here and add to cart soon before the deal ends.