The Waterproof Shower Speaker With 14,000 Five-Star Reviews Is Discounted to $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

You may not be able to hold a note on stage but everyone sounds great in the shower. To really turn up the tunes, you’ll want to pick up a waterproof speaker, like this one from SoundBot.

Regularly $30+, the Bluetooth shower speaker is on sale right now for just $14.99 on Amazon — a 50% discount off the regular price.

The SoundBot speaker is a palm-sized speaker designed to be used in the shower. Place the speaker on a ledge or use the included suction cup to affix the speaker to your shower stall or wall. The water-resistant construction means it’ll hold up to splashes without damage, and music always comes out loud and clear — never muffled.

The splash-proof control panel on the top lets you do everything from adjusting the volume to skipping songs. You can also use the SoundBot as a speakerphone to take calls.

The shower speaker pairs easily with your phone or laptop via Bluetooth, from as far away as 33 feet. Battery life is excellent, with up to six hours of playtime. Take the speaker out of the shower and plug it in to charge via USB.

It’s not just for singing in the shower either — the waterproof speaker is great for taking on boats, campsites or just as a Bluetooth speaker away from water too.

The SoundBot SB510 Bluetooth Speaker is one of the best-reviewed portable speakers on Amazon, with a 4.3-star rating (out of five) from more than 22,000 reviewers (65% of shoppers give it a five-star rating). Regularly $30+, score this Amazon deal and get it for just $14.99 here.

As with all Amazon deals, pricing could change at any time, so we recommend grabbing the waterproof shower speaker at the $15 sale price while it’s still live. See full details here.