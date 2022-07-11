RS Recommends: Walmart Targets Prime Day With Biggest Rollback Deals Yet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day isn’t the only place to score a deal this week. Walmart is upping the ante with huge savings on thousands of items across its site, promising new and expanded “rollback” deals.

Among the best Walmart deals this week: savings of up to 50% off on top-rated earbuds, soundbars, TVs and laptops, plus big deals on popular toys, smart home gadgets and wearables. Brand names like Apple, Samsung, Google and VIZIO are included in the Walmart sale too.

Walmart already offers some of the lowest prices online for tech, electronics and home goods, but their new rollbacks have dropped the prices even more, with items starting at just $5 (no, really). We’ve rounded up some of the best deals and discounts to take advantage below but you can shop all the latest offers at Walmart.com.

1. SAMSUNG HW-A50M 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Walmart

Regularly $199, Samsung’s top-rated soundbar is already a steal at its current discount price of $129. But Walmart is rolling back the price even more, take this sound system down to just $79. That’s an unheard-of price for a name brand soundbar of this calibre. The $79 price includes the portable soundbar and a wireless subwoofer, making this a great pick-up for your home audio or entertainment setup.

Buy: Samsung Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer at $79

2. VIZIO 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar

Walmart

An even cheaper soundbar option at Walmart is this VIZIO 2.1 system, which includes a slim soundbar and a wireless subwoofer. Regularly, $128, it’s on sale for just $69 — a 46% savings.

We like the low profile design of the soundbar, which makes it easy to mount or place in your entertainment console. The system comes with DTS:X audio technology, which delivers 3D-like sound for a truly immersive experience.

Buy: VIZIO Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer at $69

3. JBL Live 650BT Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Walmart

Noise-cancelling headphones typically run you into the hundreds of dollars, but Walmart has these JBL cups on sale for just $79 (regularly $119+). The comfortable headphones use Active Noise-Cancellation technology (ANC) to block out ambient noise, so you can focus on your music or calls. Get up to 30 hours of playback time from just two hours of charging.

This deal gets you the Bluetooth headphones, charging cables and a carrying case for just $79.

Buy: JBL Live 650BT Headphones at $79

4. onn. True Wireless Earbuds

Walmart

A pair of wireless earbuds for under $5? Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Walmart has these Apple AirPods dupes for just $4.88(!) — a whopping 75% off.

These white earbuds get you three hours of playtime on a single charge — and up to 15 with the included charging case. They’re IPX4-rated to be splash-proof too, making them great to take on a workout or run. Speaking of running — run, don’t walk to grab this Walmart deal before the $5 earbuds sell out.

Buy: onn. True Wireless Earbuds at $4.88

5. Sony SRSXB43 EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Speaker

Walmart

Walmart has a number of speakers on sale right now and the best deal is on this Sony Bluetooth speaker, which delivers a ton of features and a full range of sound that can fill an entire backyard or patio. As the name suggests, it gets big, booming bass too.

This portable speaker is rated IP67, meaning it’s fully waterproof, rust-proof and dust-proof. No worries if it gets wet or accidentally dropped in the water. It gets up to 24 hours of battery life too, meaning the tunes can keep going from day to night. Regularly $278, the speaker is on sale at the rollback price of just $179.

Buy: Sony SRSXB43 EXTRA BASS Speaker at $179

6. JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker

Walmart

Want something a little more portable? The popular JBL Clip 4 speaker is discounted to just $59 on Walmart.com. The pam-sized speaker connects easily to your music via Bluetooth and a single charge gets you up to 10 hours of play. An included carabiner clip lets you Choose from half a dozen colors.

Buy: JBL Clip 4 Speaker at $59

7. Google Nest Mini

Walmart

The Alexa-enabled Echo Dot may get a ton of attention but we actually prefer to use Google Assistant in our day-to-day lives thanks to its host of features and easy voice pickup.

The Google Nest Mini is a portable speaker that’s connected to Google Assistant, letting you use your voice to play music, ask for the weather, check directions on Google Maps and more. The mini speaker is surprisingly loud for its size.

Buy: Google Nest Mini at $29.98

8. GROVIEW Mini WiFi Projector

Walmart

One of the best things to pick up on sale at Walmart is a portable projector, and this one is marked down to just $62.99 (regularly $199+). The projector throws up a 100-inch screen on any blank wall or sheet and it can support content in 1080p video. It’s great for an outdoor movie night or for gaming too.

This deal gets you the portable projector (with built-in speakers) and a carrying bag.

Buy: GROVIEW Mini WiFi Projector at $62.99

9. TCL 65″ Class 4-Series

Walmart

TCL makes some of the best big-screen TVs in the business and this Walmart rollback deal gets you a massive 65-inch set for just $398. Get 4K viewing on a crisp and clear screen, with easy connectivity and hours of free content with Roku (more than 500,000 movies and TV shows are included).

Whether you’re gaming, watching sports or blasting your favorite movie, everything looks bright and vivid thanks to TCL’s high dynamic range (HDR) technology, which offers exceptional clarity and detail.

Buy: TCL 65 at $398

10. Core Innovations Laptop

Walmart

Walmart has some huge laptop deals going on right now, with units like this one from Core Innovations starting at just $149. That’s a huge deal on a feature-packed laptop that’s great for work or school.

This one measures 15.6″ and comes equipped with Windows 10 S, Intel Celeron, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A built-in webcam is great for taking video calls, while battery life is pretty good for a budget laptop, with six hours of runtime.

Buy: Core Innovations Laptop at $149

11. HP Chromebook

Walmart

The cheapest Walmart laptop deal? This HP Chromebook, which is on sale for just $98. Yes, a brand-name laptop for under $100! This sleek laptop measures 11.6″ wide and comes with a fast AMD A4 processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage. Whether for school, work or just as a casual computer at home, you won’t find a better laptop deal than this.

Buy: HP Chromebook at $98

12. Fitbit Inspire 2

Walmart

There’s no better time to pickup a fitness tracker, like this Fitbit Inspire 2, which is marked down to just $59 right now. Fitbit is one of the most popular wearable brands in the market right now, and its Inspire 2 device tracks everything from steps to heart rate to sleep. Get up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. A bonus: this purchase comes with a free, one-year membership to Fitbit Premium.

Buy: Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker at $59.95

13. NETGEAR Nighthawk AX3000 WiFi 6 Router

Walmart

This NETGEAR router is equipped with WiFi 6 capabilities to boost wireless coverage and speeds in your home. What that means: get smoother streaming, faster downloads and improved gaming and video conferencing without lag or drops.

Everything sets up in minutes you can easily monitor performance and coverage via the handy Nighthawk app. If you’re running your Internet on multiple devices and in multiple rooms, this is the router to pick up. Regularly $129+, it’s discounted to just $79 right now.

Buy: NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi 6 Router at $79

14. Chromecast with Google TV

Walmart

Get all your streaming apps in one place with Google Chromecast. The streaming stick works with almost any TV and gets you fast streaming in up to 4K resolution. Regularly $50+, Walmart has rolled back the price to just $39.98.

A bonus: your purchase of Chromecast with Google TV includes six free months of Peacock Premium (a $29.94 value), which gets you access to a ton of shows, movies and live sports for free.

Buy: Chromecast with Google TV at $39.98

15. Kloudic HEPA Air Purifier

Walmart

Walmart’s rollback sale is a great time to pick up an air purifier and this Kloudic HEPA Air Purifier offers incredible value at just $42.99. Most air purifiers are two to three times the price, let alone a HEPA air purifier, which can filter out harmful particles as small as 0.3 microns and air pollution of PM 2.5.

This air purifier weighs less than three pounds, making it super portable and easy to move from room to room. It’s ideal for large spaces too, with the ability to purifier up to 215 square feet.

Buy: Kloudic HEPA Air Purifier at $42.99