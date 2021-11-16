RS Recommends: The Two Things You Need for Your Home Theater Setup

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Everybody wants to upgrade their home entertainment setup, but building out your home theater can get complicated — and expensive — fast.

With all the different brands, devices and options out there, it can be difficult to figure out what to buy and what you need for your space. But we’ve got some good news: you actually don’t need much at all to create a fully-fledged home theater. In fact, you only need to start with two things: a TV and a soundbar.

One of our favorite electronics brands for that right now is VIZIO. The California-based company is known for its sleek, feature-packed TVs, including the M-Series line, which is one of the easiest ways to get into 4K content right now. VIZIO is also the Number One soundbar brand in America, with its M-Series soundbars delivering enhanced surround sound, Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X.

We’ll get to the soundbars in a second, but first, a quick breakdown on what to look for when shopping for a TV for your home theater.

There is no shortage of options when it comes to picking out a TV for your home theater setup, but the bare minimum these days should be a 4K TV. VIZIO’s M-Series offers LED/LCD TVs that not only support 4K content, but amplify it across a wide color gamut and big, brightly-lit screen.

Is VIZIO’s M-Series TV Worth It?

VIZIO’s M-Series TVs offer a Quantum 4K experience, with the ability to display more than one billion colors — more than standard 4K TVs. The result: brighter, crisper, more vibrant colors that more accurately reflect what you’re seeing on screen. It’s not just about the brightness levels though — VIZIO’s team of engineers have also focused on darkness levels too, with up to 32 local dimming zones to get you better shading and contrasts, even when you’re viewing dark or shadowy content. That so-called “dark episode” of Game of Thrones? Consider it solved with an M-Series TV, which lets you see more of the screen, even in the dark.

If you’re going to bring a movie theater-like experience into your home, you’re going to want equipment that supports that, and we like that the M-Series supports 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision HDR, the same technologies found in high-end theaters that work to deliver sharper, more life-like video. You’ll notice that the action really pops on-screen, with more realistic motion and clarity.

And while you used to have to manually adjust picture settings on your TV, the M-Series makes it foolproof, thanks to an internal “IQ Active” processor that actively monitors what you’re watching, to upscale everything to its highest possible quality.

VIZIO

Buy: VIZIO M-Series 70-Inch TV at $749.99

It’s not just for watching TV or movies either — VIZIO’s M-Series TV is one of the best TVs for gaming, compatible with all the consoles and packed with tech that eliminates banding and lag for lightning-fast gameplay. Those color contrasts we mentioned earlier? You’ll especially notice them when you’re gaming on your VIZIO TV, giving you the ability to pick out tiny details even in the dark (it’s especially helpful in games where you want to be able to spot your competitors before they spot you).

Every M-Series TV comes with a voice remote, which lets you use your voice to search for programming, change the volume and more. The M-Series also comes with a sleek and versatile dual-purpose TV stand, that can adjust in height to accommodate a soundbar (more on that below) or serve as a dock when mounted, for a complete home theater experience.

The M-Series TV is available in multiple sizes, ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches. In our experience, the 70-inch M-Series is your best bet for upgrading your home theater, and thankfully, VIZIO makes one of the most affordable 70-inch TVs picks with its current model priced at just $749.99 during Black Friday.

Is the VIZIO M-Series Soundbar Worth It?

While most TVs deliver decent audio through its speakers, you’ll want to consider adding a soundbar to your home theater setup to really hear and feel the sound from your TV show or film.

VIZIO currently offers a number of high-end M-Series soundbars that create a complete sound system all from a slim and portable unit. Its all-in-one soundbar starts at just $149 right now and offers a surprisingly wide soundscape for its price point. It does this using six internal speakers and a built-in subwoofer, which work together to create loud, full, room-filling sound.

Want something even more immersive? Upgrade to VIZIO’s 5.1.2 system (on sale for $349 during Black Friday) which uses 11 total speakers — including two upfiring speakers — and a standalone subwoofer to create a surround sound experience all from your living room.

All of VIZIO’s soundbars support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology — the same technology used in cinemas for rich, life-like sound. With a TV, you’ll hear the big roars and rumbles from your movie, but add-on a soundbar and you’ll hear all the in-between moments too — the pitter-patter of footsteps, the howling of the wind, and every quiet breath and whisper that oftentimes gets lost with regular speakers.

Listening to music or watching a show with a lot of dialogue? VIZIO’s soundbars let you pick out distinct voices in your soundtrack, so you can hear everything in crisp, clear, communication. Speaking of voice, you can pair your M-Series soundbar to your favorite voice assistant, letting you control volume, settings and more without having to pick up a remote.

VIZIO

Buy: VIZIO M-Series 5.1.2 Soundbar at $349.99

If you’re building out your home theater system, VIZIO’s M-Series soundbars integrate seamlessly with their M-Series TVs, literally clicking into the base of your TV for an easy one-step installation.

Thoughtful touches abound too, like textured surfaces instead of fabric, to keep your soundbar dust and fingerprint free (everything wipes down easily too). And all of VIZIO’s products come with OTA (over-the-air) updates, which means any firmware is automatically updated on your device without you even having to lift a figure. That helps ensure the longevity of your purchase and ensures that you’re always running with the latest technology.

Of course a TV and soundbar is just the foundation for your home theater setup. After you’ve made your purchase, you’ll still need something to watch. And that’s where VIZIO shines as well. Its SmartCast TV comes with all the major apps pre-loaded, including HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV and many more. For anything not on the platform, all VIZIO SmartCast units include Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in so you won’t miss out on streaming your favorite apps.

Need more options? Use your voice remote to search for something to watch or browse through WatchFree+, VIZIO’s free streaming platform with more than 100 free channels, all curated for your tastes.

With VIZIO, upgrading your home entertainment isn’t just affordable — it’s super simple too.