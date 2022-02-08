RS Recommends: The Best VIZIO TVs for Watching the Super Bowl

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether your team made it to the Super Bowl this year or you’re tuning in just for the halftime show, crowding around a phone or laptop probably isn’t the best way to stream the big game.

After all, one of the biggest televised moments of the year calls for a TV that can keep up, which is why VIZIO should be on your radar. The TV manufacturer has long been the go-to brand for high-quality TVs at a great value, but knowing which set is right for you and your space can get overwhelming.

Here’s your play-by-play of the best VIZIO TVs to consider for your Super Bowl party, plus the best soundbar system to get the most out of your new home theater setup well after the winning team takes home their trophy.

What Are the Best VIZIO Super Bowl TV Deals?

From 50-inch smart TVs to 65-inch screens, it’s tough to pick just one VIZIO TV to watch the Super Bowl (and all your favorite sports the rest of the year). But good news: VIZIO has made your shopping choices a little easier with a few new discounts (and the accessories you’ll need to go with your new TV).

Just in time for the game, VIZIO has discounted its V-Series SmartCast Smart TV at Walmart to just $298. The high-tech TV normally goes for $358, so this Super Bowl promotion ends up saving you $60 if you buy it this week.

The V-Series set features a 50-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD, meaning you’ll never miss any details thanks to more than eight million pixels and a stunning display. The full array LED backlight, meantime, covers the TV’s screen, so you won’t have any issues with your display’s brightness when you’re in the middle of streaming. Another perk of this VIZIO TV is the built-in WatchFree+ and SmartCast features, which lets you instantly start watching channels for free, from the NFL Channel to hundreds of others without any sort of extra subscription.

If a larger screen is what you’re after, VIZIO’s M-Series 65-inch TV is the way to go. Chromecast and SmartCast come standard, so you can easily stream the shows and live TV you want directly from your device. Though the TV makes streaming super functional, it’s how it looks that might be its biggest draw.

With its Quantum LED and LCD display, each and every color pops and looks vibrant, no matter what you’re watching. The M-Series TV offers up over a billion colors — more than you can see from a lot of other regular 4K units. It’s even equipped with a responsive ProGaming Engine, plus an IQ Active display processor, meaning it’s fit for watching games — and playing games — alike.

If you really want to feel like you’re sitting in a seat at SoFi Stadium this year, you’ll want to add a soundbar and subwoofer to your TV setup. Luckily, VIZIO makes adding one to your smart TV painless with its M-Series soundbar.

What you get: big, booming sound and more immersive audio, just as if you’re running plays on the field even though you’re just enjoying the game on the couch. And with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X tech, you’ll hear every tackle and the crowd like you’ve never heard them before.

The M-Series bar even comes with a wireless subwoofer, which you can place anywhere around your space for that movie theater-like sound experience. And at this price point, you’re getting unmatched sound at a great value that will take your Super Bowl party up a notch.

You can shop more VIZIO TVs online at both Walmart and Costco, and check out how to stream Super Bowl LVI at home online for free here.