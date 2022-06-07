RS Recommends: The Best TVs Under $2,000

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Buying a new TV is not an easy commitment. You’re trying to find something that fits in your budget yet doesn’t compromise on picture quality and features. We’ve explored all the offerings of the newest TVs on the market and have found a bunch of TVs with stunning picture quality — all below $2,000.

These TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and even TCL are all worth their price tag and we’ve listed their top features below, as well as why you should consider buying them.

What Are the Best TVs Under $2,000: Buying Guide

There are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for the best TVs under $2000 online. Here’s what to look for to find the best TV for you.

Resolution: Every TV we mention below features a 4K resolution. 4K (3,840 x 2,160) is a horizontal screen resolution with about 4,000 pixels and is usually described as being four times clearer than HD. 4K TVs have stunning picture quality, with clear visuals, deeper contrasts and brighter, more accurate colors.

Size: If you’re springing for a good TV below $2,000 you’ll want one that’s at least 55 inches so you’re not squinting at the screen from a distance. The TVs we’ve listed below range from 55 inches to 75 inches, but are also available in other sizes, in case you need a bigger (or smaller) screen.

QLED vs. OLED vs. LED: QLEDS are similar to LED televisions as they both use some sort of LCD panel with LED backlighting. The only difference is that QLEDs also use quantum dot technology as a way to produce better blacks than regular LED TVs. QLEDS are also brighter than LED TVs and most OLED TVs.

OLED TVs in comparison use self-lit pixels meaning these televisions produce near-perfect blacks and deliver a contrast ratio like no other. Plus, since the self-lit pixels can emit light in every direction OLED TVs also have the widest viewing angles compared to QLED or LED TVs.

Extra Features: Other features you might want on your new TV are smart assistant compatibility, a designated game mode (if your game), and a good port selection. Some TVs also come with extras like Samsung’s free live TV channels and support for Apple AirPlay 2 — so you can cast photos and videos straight from your smartphone.

1. LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inches 4K TV We recommend the 65-inch model here, although this TV is available in multiple other screen sizes from 48-inch to 83-inch. The TV itself features an OLED display for rich blacks and accurate colors, whether you’re streaming or gaming. This OLED TV also has a game optimizer, for faster refresh rates and the ability to choose between G-Sync and FreeSync technology. G-Sync is an NVIDIA-specific technology and helps reduce tearing, delivering clear picture quality no matter what game you choose. This LG TV also has Motion Blur tech, allowing you to keep an eye on your teammates during collaborative games or keep an eye on the ball at all times during your team’s soccer match. Other features include a sports alert mode and support for DolbyVision and Atmos. Amazon Buy: LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inches 4K TV at $1,596.99

2. SAMSUNG 65-Inch QN90A TV This TV clocks in below $2,000 and has a 4K display resolution, Alexa built-in and quantum HDR, which Samsung claims adjust color and picture quality to your viewing environment. This is also one of the best Samsung QLED TVs, which combine quantum dots and mini-LEDs to deliver brighter, more balanced visuals. Plus, there is a game mode available, which lets you adjust screen ratio, input lag and fps, for a more personalized gaming experience. We like the sound on this TV as well, which sports Object Tracking tech, mapping sound to the action going on on the TV. Other top features include four HDMI ports and a nifty multi-view feature, allowing you to view different media side by side at the same time. Amazon Buy: SAMSUNG 65-Inch QN90A TV at $1,897.95

3. Sony 55-Inch 4K A80K TV Sony’s big-screen TV is available in three sizes (55 inches, 65 inches and 77 inches) although, for most rooms, the 55-inch TV should suffice. This Sony option has Google TV built-in too, so you can download your favorite streaming apps and use Google Assistant for hands-free control. The screen uses Sony’s XR OLED Contrast Pro technology for more realistic visuals, including more accurate brightness and contrast levels. As for audio, you’ve got support for Dolby Atmos and Acoustic Surface Audio+ tech, for immersive sound. The TV also has dual subwoofers for heart-pumping bass, whether you’re watching the new Top Gun or playing your favorite PlayStation games. Speaking of PlayStation, Sony designs their TV to function with the next-gen console. This means lower input lag and automatic tone mapping on all your games. Amazon Buy: Sony 55-Inch 4K A80K TV at $1,998.00