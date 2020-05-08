The Best TV Mounts to Save Space and Streamline Your Home Theater

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Giant leaps in display technology made it possible to transition from big, heavy CRT tube TVs to huge, high-definition flatscreens over the past 15 years.

Bigger TVs offer a more immersive experience when watching movies or playing video games, but they do take up a lot of space. If you’re in an apartment, or don’t like having to set up an entire entertainment console just to watch your favorite shows, you should consider getting a TV wall mount.

TV wall mounts come in two pieces: a pair of brackets that get attached to the back of your set (the screw holes are very discreet, so you wouldn’t notice them until you were looking), and a slim wall plate that needs to be screwed into your wall.

The wall plate needs to be screwed into studs behind your wall to support the weight of the TV, so you may need a powered drill to get them in tightly. Once the wall plate is attached, you slide a hook built into both brackets behind its top lip to securely fasten your TV.

This may sound complicated, but I’ve installed a TV wall mount, and it only took about 10 minutes. Be sure to mark the spots where you’re going to drill the wall plate before you begin, to ensure you hit the right mark.

What You Need to Know Before Buying a TV Mount

There are many factors to think about when choosing the right TV mount for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Maximum Size and Weight: All TV wall mounts are designed to handle TVs of different sizes and weight classes, so make sure you look yours up before picking one.

The options in our guide can support TVs from 23 inches to 70 inches, and have a maximum weight limit of either 115 or 132 pounds. Chances are, your TV will fit within those ranges, but again, it’s always good to check.

Tilt: We know that a lot of TVs are set up in a living room or bedroom with windows on the opposite side, which produce glare on your screen when it’s sunny. If you don’t have blackout curtains, this can make watching the TV very annoying. We chose TV wall mounts that allow you to swivel your set up and down to give you some control over how it’s oriented. It’s not much, but you may be able to keep the glare from appearing in the center of your screen.

Swivel: If the TV you want to attach to a wall mount is in a common area like an open kitchen, you may want a wall mount that swivels outward, so you can orient it to face many different directions. The best swiveling wall mounts also give you easy access to the ports and cables behind your TV, which makes connecting and disconnecting gadgets significantly easier.

1. PERLESMITH Tilting TV Wall Mount Bracket

This wall mount is the right option if you currently have a smaller TV, but might want to upgrade to a larger one later on.

It’s designed to fit TVs between 23 and 55 inches, which covers smaller sets you may have in the corner of a kitchen to the main one in your living room. It has a maximum weight limit of 115 pounds, and is made out of steel, so it should remain sturdy as you slide the mounting brackets onto the wall plate.

This TV wall mount can tilt up to seven degrees forward, and has a pair of quick-release handles at the bottom that let you lock it into place when you’ve found the right angle. This TV mount cannot swivel, though, so you won’t be able to turn it in different directions.

Large TVs have become incredibly popular lately, but we wanted to make sure to have a stand that works with smaller sets, too. If you don’t mind giving up swivel, and want a TV wall mount you can use even if you upgrade to a mid-sized TV, this is a good choice.

Pros: This TV wall mount accommodates small to mid-sized TVs; its quick-release handles let you lock it into place when you find the right viewing angle.

Cons: It cannot swivel.

2. Mounting Dream Tilt TV Wall Mount

One of the reasons TV mounts got so popular is that many people — myself included — got our first big screen and needed a way to display it. If you want to invest in a massive TV, but don’t quite have enough space to dedicate to it, this is the best wall mount for you.

It can hold TVs between 37 and 70 inches, and support a maximum weight of 132 pounds. It can tilt forward up to eight degrees, and comes with a pair of straps at the bottom that allow you to lock it into place when you’ve found the right angle. It cannot swivel, though, so you won’t be able to change your TV’s direction.

The manufacturer includes a 6ft HDMI cable with its TV wall mount, so you can connect an additional game console, media streamer, or computer to your set. It’s a nice touch, especially because the cable has a braided outer layer, which is less likely to break or fray with constant use.

This TV wall mount also comes with a level, so you can make sure it’s not tilted before you screw it in. There’s no way to tilt your TV once it’s in the mount, and you don’t want to deal with a slightly crooked screen.

This TV wall mount won’t swivel, and wasn’t designed to work with a smaller display. If the only thing keeping you from getting a massive home-theater style TV is a lack of space, this mount may solve that problem.

Pros: This TV wall mount can hold a huge TV, and comes with both an HDMI cable and a level.

Cons: It can’t swivel.

3. Pipishell Full Motion TV Wall Mount Bracket

Whether you have a large “L-shaped” couch, or a TV in a common area, you may want a TV mount that can swivel.

This mount was designed to work with TVs between 37 and 70 inches wide, and up to 132 pounds. But rather than sitting close to flush on your wall, this wall mount is attached to a pair of dual-articulating arms. When they’re collapsed, you won’t notice. Your TV will stick out a little more, but the difference between this mount and the other ones in this guide won’t be perceptible when looking at it straight ahead.

When it’s retracted, it can tilt your TV three degrees forward and three degrees backward, which is actually slightly more limited than the other mounts in this guide. If you extend the TV outward on its arms, you can tilt it 10 degrees forward and 10 degrees backward, which gives you a lot of control over its angle.

Naturally, the most important feature of this TV wall mount is that it allows you to turn your TV 60 degrees to the left and right when its arms are fully extended. When extended, the mount brings your TV 15.4 inches away from the wall. This is fine if you’re mounting your set in a big room, but you may not have the space in a smaller one. You’ll have to decide whether that tradeoff makes sense in your situation.

Pros: This TV wall mount gives your set a 120 degree range of motion, and 10 degrees of front and backwards tilt.

Cons: It needs to push your TV nearly a foot and a half away from the wall to swivel fully.