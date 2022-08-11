RS Recommends: The Best Turntables Under $200

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re ready to upgrade your HiFi setup or you just started collecting records, investing in a high-quality turntable doesn’t mean you have to break your budget.

Audiophiles and new vinyl collectors alike have plenty of affordable turntables to choose from, no matter if you’re looking for bundles with stereo speakers or versatile automatic models to spin your rare LPs. With easy-to-use features and stylish designs, the best turntables under $200 give music fans everything you’ll need to get the most out of your collection.

Now, give your Bluetooth speaker a break for a minute and upgrade your music gear with these affordable turntables. (And if you have some extra room in your budget, check out our guide to the best audiophile turntables.)

Buying Guide: How to Pick the Best Record Players Under $200

When you’re shopping for your next turntable, you’ll want to look for picks that can handle multiple speeds, and whether or not the player comes with a phono preamplifier, a must-have to play your records.

Most of the turntable in this list include a switchable one, making it easy to simply pair your player to a speaker system. Plus, it will give you a little extra versatility when building out your vinyl setup in the future. Here are a few other key details to keep in mind on your turntable search.

Speakers: Even though some record players come with built-in speakers, you’re often better off getting a turntable that has speaker hookups so you can connect your own, like, say, a Sonos wireless speaker system or a pair of bookshelf speakers. Some turntables even come with a speaker bundle. Look for RCA outputs, and you should be able to connect your turntable to a receiver or a wireless speaker using an adapter.

Bluetooth Connectivity: Though it’s not as common, some of today’s latest turntables let you stream music from streaming services over Bluetooth directly to your turntable’s speaker system. It’s an extra feature that makes your setup a little more versatile.

What Are the Best Turntables Under $200?

The most affordable turntables from brands like Fluance and Audio-Technica are easier to find than you might think. Here are a few of our top record player picks to start spinning your records in no time (without breaking the bank).

Editor’s Note: All of the turntables in this guide were under $200 at the time of publication.

Fluance RT80 Turntable

BEST OVERALL TURNTABLE

Amazon

The Fluance RT80 Classic High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable is our top record player recommendation from the brand because it produces rich high-fidelity audio at a budget-friendly price point. The belt-driven player comes with a built-in preamp for a fuss-free setup, and it’s outfitted with an Audio-Technica AT91 cartridge for clear, detailed sound with each record. Anti-vibration design features, including sound isolation feet and an aluminum platter, ensure your vinyl night goes as smooth as possible.

Buy: Fluance RT80 Turntable at $199.99

Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-GM Automatic Stereo Turntable

BEST AUTOMATIC PLAYER

Amazon

No vinyl list would be complete without Audio-Technica, which has made affordable vinyl gear since the Sixties. Put simply, it’s one of the best vinyl brands that should be on every record collector’s radar. The brand has a lot to choose from, but for an automatic turntable that delivers stellar sound, you can’t go wrong with this belt-driven stereo model. A dust cover also comes included, along with a switchable phone preamp and RCA output cables for your speakers.

Buy: Audio-Technica Turntable at $149.00

House of Marley Stir It Up Turntable

MOST SUSTAINABLE

Amazon

Sustainability is the name of the game with this turntable pick from House of Marley. Open up the fully recycled packaging and you’ll see the stylish player, designed with a natural bamboo plinth, and an upcycled silicone slipmat. As cool as it looks, it’s just as easy to throw your favorite record on, too. It spins at both 33 and 45 RPM, and you can easily start or stop your vinyl with the push of a button. The turntable also features a switchable preamp so you can swap it out for another model, as well as a replaceable cartridge. When not in use, you can cover it with the included dust cover.

Buy: House of Marley Turntable at $179.99

Crosley Bluetooth Turntable

BEST VALUE TURNTABLE

Amazon

Crosley may have helped popularize affordable, suitcase-style record players. But this turntable bundle proves that stylish turntables don’t have to cost a small fortune. For a record player that comes with serious style and a set of 30-watt bookshelf speakers, this turntable checks all the boxes. On top of being a great value, this bundle makes for an ideal setup for anyone just starting out with their vinyl collection. Want to switch to listening to your Spotify playlist? You can play your tunes via Bluetooth straight to the player’s speakers. In short, it’s everything you need to plug and play your records out of the box in a shiny modern package.

Buy: Crosley Bluetooth Turntable at $199.90