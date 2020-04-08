Best Deals This Week: $700 off 4K TVs, Sonos Speakers on Sale and Amazon Devices Discounted

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As stores across the country continue to be closed, a number of big retailers are dishing out deep discounts online.

We found discounts this week on Vizio’s latest 4K TVs, Sonos’ recently-released One (Gen 2) and One SL speakers, and multiple Amazon Echo smart-home speakers. These gadgets will help you explore the great indoors, and tackle projects you may have been putting off, like setting up a home theater, or making your house smarter.

To help you narrow down your shopping, we’ve identified our picks for the best deal(s) from each sale, and the products with the largest discount. These sales won’t last very long, and some items may sell out or become back-ordered, so it’s better to act sooner rather than later.

1. Vizio Smart TVs Up To $700 Off

If you’re building a home theater system (or upgrading an older one), Vizio’s latest M Series Quantum, P Series Quantum and P Series Quantum X series 4K TVs are currently up to $700 off at multiple stores online.

All of the TVs have four or more HDMI ports, so you can plug in multiple devices simultaneously, along with support for HDR (high dynamic range) for more realistic colors and shadows, and built-in support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Google’s Chromecast, so you can wirelessly stream media to it without a media streamer.

The best deal is the $400 discount on the Vizio M Series G-658. It’s a 65-inch TV, which is large, but not so big that it takes over an entire room. It has 90 local dimming zones, which allows the TV to dynamically change what parts of the display are lit up based on what’s happening in the show or movie you’re watching — all of which makes images and shadows look more realistic.

Vizio’s biggest deal is a $700 discount on its PX75-G1, a 75-inch TV from its P-Series Quantum X line. Beyond being 10 inches larger than the G-658, this TV has 480 local dimming zones and an additional HDMI port. It’s a great option for serious media fans with enough space for a dedicated home theater room.

2. Save $50 On a Sonos ONE or Sonos ONE SL Speaker

Sonos released two entries in its One series of speakers last year: the Sonos One (Gen 2) and Sonos One SL. Both of them are $50 off at multiple stores right now.

Although the discount is the same, the Sonos One SL is our pick for the better deal. It’s the same size, has the same two-driver (one woofer, one tweeter) audio system, and can be connected with an additional Sonos One SL to create a set of stereo speakers. All that and it’s already $50 less expensive than its older sibling.

The one thing the Sonos One SL doesn’t have is a microphone, which the Sonos One (Gen 2) uses to allow you to use Alexa, Amazon’s smart-home assistant, to request songs or ask questions by speaking instead of using Sonos’ app. If you do care about having a Sonos speaker with most of the same functionality as an Amazon Echo, the Sonos One (Gen 2) is the better choice.

3. Amazon’s Echo Smart Home Hubs Are Up To $40 Off

If you’re dipping your toe into the world of smart home tech, Amazon is currently discounting several models in its Echo line, including the Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Auto, and Echo Flex, but the pair of deals below are the best of the bunch.

Amazon’s standard Echo is currently $20 off, and it’s the right smart home hub for most people. It’s a fabric-covered cylinder that’s eight inches tall, and has seven microphones that allow you to control it using your voice through Alexa, Amazon’s smart assistant. You can use the Echo to play music (it has a three-inch woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter), control smart-home accessories like smart light bulbs, or get answers to questions like “what’s the weather going to be like today?” or “how many tablespoons are in a cup?”

The Echo Show 8 has received the biggest discount ($40 off). It has all of the same Alexa-enabled features as the standard Echo, but can display the answers visually on an eight-inch screen. That means you can see a five-day weather forecast when you ask Alexa if it’s going to rain this week rather than having to listen as it’s read out loud. You can also connect the Echo Show 8 to an Alexa-enabled security camera to see a live feed.