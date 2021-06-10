The Best Target Deals — From $50 off AirPods Pro to a $279 Roomba

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re looking for a good deal while you’re shopping online, Target should be one of the first places you check.

The store is constantly running sales on the latest and greatest gear, making it easier to save on staples and splurges. There are over 85,000 items on sale at Target right now — and that’s without counting its clearance section — but we found 15 that really stood out. Our criteria for a good deal are simple: The gear rarely goes on sale, like Apple’s AirPods, or has never been cheaper, like Fitbit’s Versa 3.

Target offers free, 2-day shipping on orders over $35, and you have the option to order online and pick your items up in-store if your local Target has them in stock. Target’s free shipping policy applies to items in its clearance section, too.

If you want to save even more at Target, consider signing up for its RedCard, a debit or credit card that includes a 5% discount online and in-store on most purchases. Make sure to read the fine print about the RedCard and understand all of the limits and potential penalties before signing up.

Whether you’re shopping for a last-minute Father’s Day Gift, birthday present, or want to treat yourself, take advantage of the deals below. None of these discounts are tied to a shopping event like Black Friday, so they could end at any time.

1. AirPods Pro

Apple’s premium true wireless earbuds are still offer the best balance of features, audio quality, comfort, and battery life. Apple Music subscribers can listen to music in “spatial audio” a new portable version of surround sound.

Buy: AirPods Pro at $199.99

2. Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony’s WH-1000XM4s highlight the company’s world-class noise cancellation and excellent battery life in a package that’s comfortable to wear. They’re a must have for travelers, commuters, or anyone who loves music.

Buy: Sony WH-1000XM4 at $299.99

3. Echo Dot

Starting a smart home? Amazon’s Echo Dot is a subtle smart speaker that sounds excellent and allows you to set times, control smart home accessories, and even place phone calls totally hands-free.

Buy: Amazon Echo Dot at $44.99

4. Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 has all the great features of the Echo Dot plus a display and webcam. Use it as a baby monitor, Zoom calling machine, or tiny TV for streaming video.

Buy: Amazon Echo Show 5 at $49.99

5. iRobot Roomba e5

iRobot’s Roomba series is still the gold standard for robot vacuums, and the e5 proves why. Its sensors can detect dirt and help the vacuum avoid obstacles, and automatically schedule cleanings based on when you tend to be home. Save money now, and time later.

Buy: iRobot Roomba e5 at $279.99

6. Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit’s Versa 3 competes well with the Apple Watch at a substantially lower price. It can track key health metrics like your calories burned, heart rate, and sleep, and keep the data in an app so you can monitor your progress. It’ll also display notifications from your phone on its high resolution screen.

Buy: Fitbit Versa 3 at 199.95

7. TCL 50-Inch 4-Series 4K TV

If you need a home theater upgrade, TCL’s latest 4K is a great choice. It has a sharp screen, built-in apps for streaming services, plenty of HDMI ports, and a voice-control remote that actually works.

Buy: TCL 50-Inch 4-Series 4K TV at $349.99

8. LG 2.1 Ch 160W Sound Bar

LG’s 2.1 soundbar will be a massive upgrade over the speakers built into your TV, and make an immediate difference in your enjoyment of TV shows, movies, and games. The soundbar’s subwoofer will add a little extra punch that’ll make big sounds like explosions sound even more realistic.

Buy: LG 2.1 Ch 160W Sound Bar at $149.99

9. Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K

Hate the apps built into your new 4K TV? Amazon’s new Fire Stick is the answer. This streaming stick can play video in Ultra HD resolutions, and supports the latest audio and video technologies for crisper colors and more immersive sound.

Buy: Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K at $39.99

10. Samsung Galaxy Tab

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab can fill that hole in your life between a phone (portable with a small screen) and computer (bulky with a big screen). Use it to stream videos in bed, read digital books, catch up on e-mail, or browse the web.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy Tab at $139.99

11. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

Ultimate Ears’ Wonderboom 2 is a small Bluetooth speaker that produces loud, clear sound. The speaker can last up to 13 hours on a single charge, and is totally dustproof and waterproof. It’s the perfect companion for day trips to the pool or beach.

Buy: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 at $79.99

12. Monoprice DT-4BT

Designed for music, movies, and gaming, Monoprice’s DT-4BTs are the perfect pair of bookshelf speakers for your computer or turntable. They even support Bluetooth, so you can stream music to them from your tablet or phone.

Buy: Monoprice DT-4BT at $99.99

13. Instant Pot Duo 6

The Instant Pot is one of the most versatile kitchen tools you can get, and each function actually works well. The Duo 6 is a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, food warmer, and sautè pan. If you’re low on counter space, make room for this.

Buy: Instant Pot Duo 6 at $89.99

14. Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer

Ninja’s Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer allows you to cook two dishes simultaneously, and has settings to ensure both are done at the exact same time. We’ve tested it, and it’s become one of the most-used tools in our kitchen.

Buy: Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer at $159.99

15. SodaStream Fizzi Bubly Bundle

Enjoy sparkling water and become more environmentally friendly with SodaStream’s Fizzi Bubly Bundle. The analog appliance has no power cord, and its CO2 canister can make up to 12 liters (33-cans worth) of sparkling water.

Buy: SodaStream Fizzi Bubly Bundle at $79.99