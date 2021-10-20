RS Recommends: The Best Sweat-Resistant Earbuds to Take Your Workouts Up a Notch

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The rise in high-performing earbuds has shown no signs of running out of steam anytime soon, with many brands promoting new Bluetooth models engineered for whatever your fitness routine entails. But not every wireless set’s ready for you to break a sweat (or worth buying in the first place). Below, we found the best sweat-resistant earbuds that will hold up to even your sweatiest workouts — and deliver your tunes like you’ve never heard them (while working out) before.

Sweat-Resistant Earbuds Shopping Guide

Here are the features to look for if you’re shopping for the best sweat-resistant (or sweatproof) wireless earbuds.

Sweat-Resistance Level: All of the earbuds featured in this guide are built to withstand a decent amount of sweat and moisture, though not all of them are necessarily waterproof. In short, you can use these while running or working out, but they probably will get damaged if they get wet enough.

Bluetooth Connectivity: This guide covers sweat-resistant earbuds that are all wireless and can connect to your devices with Bluetooth.

Battery Charge: If you plan to wear your earbuds for a few hours, you’re in luck, as more and more brands have extended the amount of their earbuds’ runtimes. The buds below range in battery life from eight hours up to 24 hours of power when used with a charging case.

Comfort and Fit: In addition to holding up to sweat, you’ll want to ensure your earbuds feel good when you’re, say, powering through your last uphill climb in your cycling class. Each pair can fit your ears differently, and finding the one that’s right for you may take some testing. That said, more companies have included ear tips that give you more room to adjust the buds in your ears.

Sound Quality: We hardly need to dive into this one, but it’s worth noting that different earbuds produce different sound. Some feature apps that give you extra control over things like bass or treble levels, while others feature noise-cancelling settings that some pairs might not include.

What Are the Best Sweat-Resistant and Sweatproof Earbuds?

We selected some of the best sweatproof wireless earbuds on the market from brands like Bose, Apple and Sony for this guide. You can’t go wrong running or working out with any of the picks below, but each pair has its own specific features that might make them a better fit for you and your routine.

1. Bose Sport Earbuds

BEST OVERALL

Amazon

These wireless Bose earbuds aren’t the only Sport style the brand offers. Its newest release, the Sport Open earbuds, sit outside your ears. But this (slightly more affordable) pair features an inner-ear design and all the details you need for workouts and running, from the IPX4 sweat-friendly exterior to Bose’s top-notch, app-controllable sound.

Buy: Bose Sport Earbuds at $179.00

2. Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

BEST FOR COMMUTING

Amazon

We’ve tested these water-resistant Sony earbuds ourselves, putting them through a fair share of hot-weather outdoor training and intense indoor workouts alike. Like the Bose buds above, they have an IPX4 water-resistance rating, though they don’t feature the hooks. But what really sets this noise-cancelling pair apart from competitors is how shockingly good they sound, making them some of the best commuter earbuds we’ve ever worn. Noise-cancellation technology keeps the focus on your tunes — not on exterior noises or distractions.

Buy: Sony Noise-Cancelling Earbuds at $278.00

3. Apple AirPods Pro

BEST FOR APPLE FANS

Amazon

Apple recently unveiled its upcoming pair of sweat-resistant AirPods, which you can pre-order on the company’s site before they’re available later this month. This new announcement also happens to be good timing for anyone looking to upgrade their Apple-brand buds: Apple’s sweat- and water-resistant AirPods Pro are currently on sale and 21% off online. They come with a wireless charging case, 24 hours of power, as well as three soft silicone ear tips.

Buy: Apple AirPods Pro at $197.00

4. PowerBeats Wireless Earbuds

SECURE DESIGN

Amazon

These Powerbeats aren’t only sweat-resistant — they actually wrap around the top of your ears for so there’s no chance of them slipping out when you’re on the go. Another bonus: They come with four ear tips for a slightly more customizable fit. They’re equipped for 15 hours of use, and they come with their own carrying case. Note: They’re currently 47% off online at the time of publication.

Buy: PowerBeats Wireless Earbuds at $79.97

5. Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

24-HOUR BATTERY LIFE

Amazon

Active noise cancellation. Sweatproof. Rugged enough to withstand up to a meter of water for a half hour. Seven mics. An entire day’s battery with a charging case. Need we go on?

Buy: Jabra Elite Active 75t Wireless Earbuds at $179.99