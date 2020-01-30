Super Bowl TV Deals 2020: How to Upgrade Your Home Theater Setup Before the Big Game

This article is a part of RS Recommends, an editorial series reviewing products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

What good is having people over to watch the Big Game if you’re all sandwiched awkwardly in front of a tiny TV? Upgrade your viewing experience this year by stacking up your home theater system with some of these popular picks. These units deliver bigger screens, crisper fields of vision, and wider soundscapes for way less than you think.

According to experts, the best time to buy a new TV is the week before the Super Bowl, when manufacturers offer up both new and months-old models at deep discounts. What’s more, brands are now putting soundbars, projectors and speakers on sale as well, so consumers can put together an entire home theater package for a decent price.

Whether you’re watching the action on the field or just turning up the halftime show, here are some of the best electronics deals we’ve spotted for Super Bowl week.

1. RCA 70″ Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV

A 70-inch(!) 4K TV for around $500 is an almost-unheard of deal, which is why we recommend adding this RCA Roku Smart LED TV to your cart quickly. With four times the number of pixels as a full HD display, the screen is crisp and clear, delivering more realistic images with less blurring (especially great when watching fast-paced sports or action movies).

The built-in Roku TV service gets you access to more than 450,000 movies and TV shows across thousands of apps and channels. With a tuner built-in, you can also easily connect an antenna to enjoy over-the-air channels, including FOX, who is airing the Super Bowl this year.

A giant screen, a 4K ultra high-definition display, and smart streaming capabilities, all for a price that can’t be beat. Purchase: $549.99 on Walmart.com.

2. TCL 55″ 4K Smart LED Roku TV

TCL’s got a 65-inch set that will be delivered in time for the Super Bowl priced at just $529.99. If you’re not in a rush, you’ll want to take a serious look at the brand’s 55-inch 4K Smart TV, which is on sale right now for just $279.99 (regularly $599.99). Just note that it may arrive after the weekend.

TCL televisions are simple to setup, super intuitive and deliver sharp contrasts, deep colors and true-to-life images. Their reliability and ease of use can’t be beat. This set gets you access to Roku TV (a remote is included) and the TV is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant as well. Purchase: $279.99 on Amazon.com.

3. VIZIO P-Series Quantum 75″ Smart 4K UHD TV

The best Super Bowl TV deal we’ve spotted this year is for this VIZIO P-Series 75-inch 4K TV. Best Buy has it for $700 off (now just $1299), which is the cheapest price we’ve seen for this unit yet.

The Quantum Series TV gets you impeccable clarity with a beautiful, edge-to-edge display. VIZIO’s motion technology processes images quicker, with a super-fast refresh rate that eliminates blurriness and buffering. What you get: no interruptions in fast-action sports and no visible image “bleeding” on screen.

What we like: the TV offers a 178-degree viewing angle, so you get a clear, focused view of the game no matter where you’re sitting. Purchase: $1299.99 on BestBuy.com.

4. Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K PRO-UHD 3-Chip Projector

Take the action outdoors this year with a portable projector. This one from Epson delivers a 4K viewing experience, with better brightness and more vivid details than a basic HD set. Sturdy but lightweight, the Epson projector lets you stream the game to a wall or screen (pick up a cheap one here), casting an image up to 150 inches wide. Real-time digital video processing works to actively eliminate banding, for smoother, more consistent, blur-free viewing. Brightless levels can be easily adjusted to get a clear image, even in daylight. Purchase: $1499.99 on Amazon.com.

5. ViewSonic M1 Portable Projector

Looking for a cheaper alternative? The ViewSonic M1 Portable Projector is a solid bet, getting you a bright display, up to six hours of power and projection up to 100 inches — all for under 300 bucks. What we like: this is a truly compact projector, weighing less than two pounds and measuring just over 5 x 5 inches — small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. Purchase: $289.99 on Amazon.com.

6. Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Universal TV Soundbar

Bring the sounds of the game to life by adding a soundbar to your TV setup. This Amazon deal gets you the super slim soundbar, plus a wireless subwoofer that uses five powerful full-range drivers for deep, full bass. Together, the soundbar and woofer get you more immersive, life-like sound, letting you hear every hit, whistle and rumble from the field — and the stands. One of the most best soundbars when it comes to performance and technology, this Polk Audio bundle has a 4.4-star rating from almost 1000 reviewers online. Purchase: $169.99 on Amazon.com.

Another solid bet: Roku’s Super Bowl sale gets you $60 off their popular Smart Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer Bundle. The set includes their best-selling smart soundbar, which lets you use your voice to change channels and settings, and a powerful subwoofer, which delivers a ton of range and bass for its size. Purchase: $299.99 on Roku.com.

7. Roku TV Wireless Speakers

Your TV audio is fine, but if you want crisper dialogue and more room-filling sound, it’s worth picking up a pair of wireless speakers. These ones, from Roku, are calibrated to pick up even the tiniest nuances of sound, from very high frequencies to deep, low bass. The speakers work together to create a multi-dimensional soundscape, letting you hear cars whizz by from one side to the other, and projecting music further across the room. The speakers easily mount to a wall, or work standing up. Connect to your WiFi network, power these units up and you’re good to go. Purchase: $149.99 on Roku.com.