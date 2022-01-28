RS Recommends: 7 Super Bowl Soundbar Deals to Shop Online Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Super Bowl 2022 is here and that means it’s time to get your home theater prepped for the big game. While many of us are springing for a new TV so we can watch some football on a big screen, we’re forgetting that sound matters too. You want to hear the crowd roar on every touchdown and feel like you’re (actually) at the halftime show when Dr. Dre and Eminem take the stage.

Fortunately, the arrival of the Super Bowl means a host of great Super Bowl soundbar deals. Soundbars are a smart way to update your TV’s audio, and though they’re usually pretty pricey, there are always options available during the Super Bowl below $100. And, you can get even more value for your buck if you manage to snag a limited-time soundbar deal — especially if you’ve got a premium soundbar in mind.

What Are the Best Super Bowl Soundbar Deals?

Whether you’ve got the money to shell for a high-quality soundbar or you’re trying to update your home theater on a budget, check out these Super Bowl soundbar deals live right now. Order online today and get it delivered in time for the Super Bowl, and any at-home movie nights for the future.

1. Polk Audio Signa S2

BEST SOUND

Polk Audio

Polk Audio soundbars are extremely popular and the Signa S2 is no different, with nearly 15,000 reviews on Amazon. It’s also marked down right now from $229.99 to $149.99 — a 35% discount.

This slim soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer packed with five full-range drivers designed to deliver bass-packed, booming sound. It’s also got both Polk Adjust Technology which increases the clarity of dialogue as well as Dolby Digital decoding for room-filling sound.

Your new soundbar should also work with your 4K TV with ease, through the HDMI input. There’s even built-in Bluetooth, so you can stream all the victory songs you want at the end of the game. Take advantage of this soundbar deal now before stock sell out.

Buy: Polk Audio Signa S2 at $149.00

2. Roku Streambar

BEST PORTABLE SOUNDBAR

Roku

The Roku Streambar is a great budget pick for those looking for big sound and clear picture all-in-one. It’s even more budget-friendly now at its current sale price of $99.99, down 23% from its original price of $129.99.

There are built-in 4K streaming capabilities and four internal speakers featuring Dolby Audio for both crystal-clear images and sound that shakes the room.

The Roku OS should also improve speech clarity so both movie dialogues and sports games are easy to follow. Similar to most soundbars on this list, the Streambar also has inbuilt Bluetooth so you can stream your favorite shows or listen to your favorite beats on this compact soundbar.

Just connect this option to your TV via the HDMI or ARC port and your new soundbar is ready to use. We don’t expect this Roku Super Bowl soundbar deal to last long though, so if you’re looking to save a few bucks with this soundbar deal, shop now.

Buy: Roku Streambar at $99.99

3. Yamaha SR-B20A

BUILT-IN SUBWOOFER

Yamaha

This Yamaha soundbar features a built-in subwoofer and is now discounted from $199.95 to $179.95, saving you $20. While this does not seem like a “can’t miss” soundbar deal, this Super Bowl sale is worth picking up, as Yamaha products almost never go on sale.

Amazon reviewers couldn’t get enough of the sound quality, thanks to the powerful bass and 3D sound. You can choose between four sound modes including movie, gaming, stereo, or standard, depending on your entertainment for the night.

It’s even got built-in Bluetooth for easy connectivity and voice-enhancing technology for clear speech. There are both optical and HDMI inputs available for you to connect this gadget to your TV.

Buy: Yamaha SR-B20A at $179.95

4. Hisense HS219

BIGGEST DISCOUNT

Hisense

Hisense is known for its stellar TVs, but did you know the brand makes top-notch soundbars too? Pick up the Hisense HS219 soundbar right now at a whopping 46% off at $149.99 — down from $279.99.

This soundbar comes with its own wireless 200-watt subwoofer that will highlight low-end frequencies while also delivering bass-heavy audio. You can also adjust and customize your sound through the various EQ modes on the included Hisense remote. Modify your sound for the big game with just a few clicks.

Connect this device easily to your TV via an HDMI cable and even use the in-built Bluetooth to play music and more through your smartphone or tablet.

This is one of the best Super Bowl soundbar deals live right now and it’s an easy pick-up in our books.

Buy: Hisense HS219 at $149.99

5. Hisense HS205

Hisense

Another Hisense soundbar deal worth noting is this one on the Hisense HS205, which is now available for just $69.99, discounted from $99.99 for a $30 discount.

This option doesn’t come with a subwoofer but still produces powerful sound given its low price. There are EQ modes available as well, similar to pricier Hisense soundbars, which will let you adjust audio based on your needs. Set it to movie mode, music mode and more.

This pick is also considered Roku TV-ready, which means it should function seamlessly with your Roku TV, without any lags. You’ve also got Bluetooth built-in and HDMI and ARC cables included for quick connectivity options.

Buy: Hisense HS205 at $69.99

6. Samsung HW-A450

BEST NEW SOUNDBAR

Samsung

This new soundbar from Samsung packs a punch and it’s currently discounted from $199.99 to $147.00, saving you $52.

It comes with a wireless subwoofer for deeper bass and Bluetooth built-in for a streamlined music listening experience. Plus, with Dolby Audio you’ll be getting cinema-quality sound straight at home.

There are sound optimization options too, letting you adjust your gadget for the big game or a movie night.

If you’re a Samsung TV owner, you can even use one universal remote to access every device in your new updated home theater system. Grab this Super Bowl soundbar deal on the Samsung HW-A450 now before the price shoots back up.

Buy: Samsung HW-A450 (2021) at $167.99

7. TCL Alto 6+

TCL

Another soundbar deal you won’t want to miss is this one on the TCL Alto 6+. This soundbar is down to just $98.99 from 129.99, saving you 24%.

Even at its low price, you can expect a decent bass-heavy wireless subwoofer and wireless connectivity through Bluetooth. This gadget is easy to set up too via HDMI or optical cables.

That’s not all — this budget pick also has assorted sound modes for personalized sound and is Roku TV-ready so you can connect it to your streaming device. And, with Dolby Digital Decoding, you’ll get maximum sound clarity as you game, stream and more.

The only downside? It does not have Dolby Atmos for that cinema-quality surround sound like some of the other picks on this list. But, at its low price point of just $98.99, it’s worth considering.

Buy: TCL Alto 6+ at $98.99