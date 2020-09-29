The Best Sound Machines for Sleep

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are a lot of things you can try to sleep better at night from drinking a nice cup of camomile tea before bed or not using electronic devices at least one hour before sleep. But, when all of that doesn’t work, you might want to think about investing in a sound machine.

What is a Sound Machine and How Does it Work?

Sound machines are small devices you usually plug in next to your bed and leave on your nightstand. They come preloaded with sounds including white noise, rain, ocean and more. It’s said that the pre-programmed music can drown out any outside noise (think traffic, conversation, etc.) which is one of the many culprits of restless nights. A 2016 study from the Journal of Caring Sciences even found that individuals who used a sound machine reported a better night’s sleep than those who didn’t.

If you’re thinking about purchasing a sound machine, you’ll want to think about what sounds are soothing to you and how long it takes you to fall asleep. Aside from having sounds you like, your sound machine should also last pretty long so you’re sure to be in a deep sleep before the sounds stop. Plus, you might want special features like a built-in clock or light.

Below we’ve picked some of the best sound machines out there to help you get a better night’s rest.

1. Pure Enrichment Wave Sleep Therapy Sound Machine

Pure Enrichment’s machine comes with six premium-quality sounds: white noise, fan, ocean, rain, stream, and summer night. The audio runs on a loop with little repetition and no break so your sleep won’t get disrupted. You’re also able to charge your phone or any other devices with its built-in USB port. The sleek, compact machine can sit easily on your nightstand and runs up to 60 minutes.

2. Letsfit White Noise Machine

This sound machine not only comes with 14 different sounds, but also has an adjustable night light making it a good choice for parents with newborns or young children. Lullabies are included as a sound choice along with white noise, pink noise, water sounds, and more. Letsfit claims their device can cover up conversations and doubles as a low-cost way to block out environmental noises and distractions. The noise machine plays at 15-, 30-, 60-, 90-, and 120-minute intervals with an auto-off timer setting.

3. Magicteam Sound Machines

If you’re not sure what sound is going to help get you to sleep, Magicteam’s noise machine gives you the most options with 20 sounds, including white noise, fan, brook, rain, ocean, bird, bonfire, and more. The device has 32 levels of volume and can run up to five hours, making it good not only for sleep but if you need something soothing to listen to during the day. It also has a memory function that automatically restores your previous volume, sound, and time.