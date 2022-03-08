RS Recommends: The Best Sony TV Deals, Just in Time for March Madness

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With March Madness just around the corner, basketball fans may be searching for the next-best-thing to courtside seats: the best new 4K and smart TVs to replace their old setup. From VIZIO to LG to Hisense, plenty of TV manufacturers produce home theater-worthy sets, but if you’re specifically looking for the best Sony TV deals, you’ve come to the right place. Right now, you can save big and still score a brand-new TV online with Sony’s latest sale.

Buy: Sony Smart TVs at Amazon

From wallet-friendly 50-inch TVs to immersive 75-inch screens, Sony’s best TV deals run the gamut from everyday sets to big-screen TVs. Upgrading your screen doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be spending all your paycheck at one time anymore either. A handful of Sony’s latest deals include discounted sets that still deliver stunning picture quality with all the built-in tech that makes streaming a breeze — all all at prices to fit everyone’s budget.

What Are the Best Sony TV Deals Online?

When you’re looking for the best Sony TV deal, you’ll want to think about the size of the screen, its smart TV features, and whether or not you want to add gadgets like a subwoofer or soundbar to your TV. Below, you’ll find a big range of options at a variety of different budgets.

(Note: all of the Sony discounts were active as of time of publication).

1. Sony X80J 50-Inch TV

$150+ Off

Amazon

If you’re looking for a great TV that can fit in most spaces, Sony’s smart X80J TV boasts a rich 50-inch display with 4K and Dobly Vision HDR, pairs with Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant, and lets you stream from your favorite streaming app, from Netflix to Hulu.

The deal: You can save nearly $152 off its retail price while the sale lasts on Amazon.

Buy: Sony X80J 50-Inch TV at $548.00

2. Sony A90J 55-Inch TV

$600+ Off

Amazon

Gamers or sports fans on the search for extra-bright big-screens with quick processors will want to consider this Android TV. The smart TV even works with Google Assistant and is compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can simply use your voice to control what you want to watch. This Sony comes in 55-, 65-, and 83 inch-models, all of which stream in 4K Ultra HD and deliver billions of colors and detailed images.

The deal: Get $601.99 off the 55-inch Sony TV, or $801.99 on the 65-inch model on Amazon.

Buy: Sony A90J 55-Inch TV at $2,198.00

3. Sony X90J 65-Inch TV

$300+ Off

Amazon

You don’t have to worry about closing the curtains with this TV, thanks to its full-array LED backlight and built-in contrast-boosting features. In other words, you’ll easily be able to see what’s happening on the screen, whether it’s happening at nighttime or during broad daylight. Another great pick for gaming, it comes with PS5-compatible features, plus a low input lag. Like other models, you can also control it using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

The deal: Save up to $301.99 on Amazon, no promo code required.

Buy: Sony X90J 65-Inch TV at $1,198.00

4. Sony 75-Inch TV + Soundbar

$1000 Off

Amazon

The TV and soundbar bundle that practically guarantees you’re hosting every future movie night for you and your friends. This 75-inch smart Sony TV features full-array LED lighting for deep, rich colors and a bright display, no matter what or what time of day you’re streaming. Available in 55-, 75-, and 85-inch models, the TV also comes with the brand’s A7000 soundbar (as a bundle option), which seamlessly connects to the TV for upgraded immersive sound in your home theater. Instead of buying the bar and TV separately, you’ll save an extra $200 if you stick with the bundle deal.

The deal: Save over $1,000 on Sony’s 75-inch TV and soundbar bundle on Amazon. Or, you can purchase the TV on its own and save over $800.

Buy: Sony 75-Inch TV + Soundbar at $3,396.00

You can shop all of Sony’s latest deals online on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. And if you’re in the market for other smart screens and big-screen TVs, check out our shopping guides, including the best TVs designed for bright rooms, top-rated VIZIO sets, and more.