RS Recommends: Sony’s Party-Ready Wireless Speaker Just Got a Major $101 Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready to party — Sony has slashed over $100 off its outdoor-friendly wireless speaker on Amazon. Sony’s speaker regularly costs upwards of $350, but for a limited time, you can get it for its discounted price of $248, which is 29 percent off the retail price tag.

Unlike other Bluetooth speakers on the market, Sony made its wireless unit a hell of a lot more portable than other options at this size. It outfitted its SRS-XG300 X-Series with a built-in retractable handle, so you can easily take it with you to the beach or your next party.

Better yet, once you make it there, you don’t have to worry about spills, splashes, or even rain thanks to its IP67 waterproof rating. It’s built for the outdoors, and it’s even resistant to general wear and tear and dust. Along with its durability and functional style, the Sony speaker also features built-in ambient lighting on the sides of the gadget, which also syncs up to the song you’re playing at any given time.

As far as its battery life goes, Sony says that on a full charge you can listen to your music up to 25 hours with the speaker before it’s time to recharge. That’s pretty impressive, especially when compared to other excellent outdoor speakers, including one of our editor’s picks, the Sonos Roam, which boasts around 10 hours per charge.

As with most deals (and good parties), they have to end at some point, so if you want to get the Sony speaker at this price, don’t wait. Shop the Sony speaker discount on Amazon here.